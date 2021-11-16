Indian Olympic Association (IOA) issues notification for election process

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has started the preparations for the election of its new office bearers scheduled to be held on December 19 in Guwahati. It issued a notification on Tuesday about the poll process.

As per the nomination paper issued by the Olympic Association, the scrutiny will be held on December 6.

The nomination of each position will be proposed as proposer by one of the members whose name is included in the Electoral College for the election to be circulated by the president and secretary general on December 1.

"In the case of any conflict in the list of authorised representatives sent by any affiliated unit, the list sent by the President shall be accepted as final in the Electoral College," the notification by Indian Olympic Association read.

A person can only nominate one candidate for the post of office bearer or executive council member, either as proposer or seconder.

The nominations for the election can be made from December 2-4, while the final list of candidates will be released on December 8.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Olympic Association has also allowed candidates to send their nominations by email or submit in person at the IOA office in New Delhi.

The date of the elective AGM was finalized during the executive council meeting of the IOA on November 1.

Who all will be elected at the Indian Olympic Association polls?

As per the notification, the poll process will elect a president, two senior vice-presidents, nine vice-presidents, secretary general, treasurer, six joint secretaries and 10 executive council members.

Incumbent Narinder Batra is reportedly looking for re-election for the post of IOA president for another four-year term.

However, present secretary general Rajeev Mehta is barred from seeking election for the same post for the third time as per the Sports Code.

