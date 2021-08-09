Indian Olympic medalists felicitated, ex-sports minister Rijiju says India will be a force to reckon with by 2028

The Indian Olympic medalists reached India on Monday and were received by the government in a grand felicitation ceremony.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia hockey team captain and bronze medallist Manpreet Singh, silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya and bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain were accorded a warm welcome and felicitated for their incredibly tall achievements.

Bronze medallist Shuttler, PV Sindhu and silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu were the other two medallists who were not present during the felicitation as they had returned to India earlier and had been received in a grand manner.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur welcomed them, saying their journey was an 'incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence'.

Tokyo 2020 was an Olympic Games of many firsts for India. Thakur said;

"The success of Team India at the Olympics is a reflection of how New India desires and aspires to dominate the world, including sports," Thakur said.

India's golden boy was honoured:

Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever gold medallist in athletics, was felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and others.

"We're all hailing from middle-class families and the support of the families is essential. This gold medal is not just mine but all of India's," said Neeraj Chopra.

Silver Medallist Ravi Dahiya felicitated:

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won the silver medal in the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling was felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

"Wrestler Sushil Kumar's medal at the 2008 Olympics inspired me to take up wrestling and win a medal for the country," added Ravi.

It's time to braveheart Bajrang Punia's felicitation:

Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia gave it all. He fought with his injured knee, and made India proud with his phenomenal achievement. He fought through his semifinals without wearing any protective gear on his injured knee.

"I thank everyone for the love and support showered on me. It feels like winning a medal again," said Bajrang

Bronze medallist Lovlina is overwhelmed:

Lovlina is excited to be back home. But she does not want to stop here. She already has her eyes on gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

"Feels great to come back home. We got medals for the country, and will try to keep doing the same and bring laurels for India. I only wanted to get gold for India. I will try for gold in Paris," says bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

Hockey team honored:

The Indian men's hockey team brought an end to the country's 41-year-long wait for a medal at the Olympics by sealing a bronze in Tokyo. The Manpreet Singh-led side was felicitated by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Nisith Pramanik at the ceremony. Coach Graham Reid was also honored.

"It feels great, I would like to thank the government, SAI and IOA for helping us during our quarantine time. They gave us all the support," said men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh.

Ex-Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju hails Indian athletes for their performance:

Rijiju lauded the athletes' exuberance and their incredibleness and reiterated that India will be a force to be reckoned with by the 2028 Olympics.

'This is just the beginning because India's resurgence in sport is visible now and I am confident that by 2028 Olympics India will be a force to reckon with,” Rijiju added.

Showing faith and confidence in an athlete is the biggest reward. The way the athletes have won medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and shattered decades-long records is a testimony to what is in store for the future in Indian sports.

