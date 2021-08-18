Indian para-athletes to practice in isolation from Thursday, says team coach 

India’s para athletes competing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games starting August 24 have been allowed to go for practice sessions from Thursday.

The world governing body will also examine the classification of discus thrower Vinod Kumar (F52) and javelin thrower Tek Chand (F54) on Saturday as the review is pending, said Indian team coach Satyanarayana.

“The Indian athletes have been allowed to go for their practice sessions from Thursday. We will go in the morning for a warm up session and have a feel of the track,” the Indian coach said from Tokyo on Wednesday.

Four Indian para-athletes, including high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, discus thrower Vinod Kumar and javelin thrower Tek Chand, reached Tokyo on Wednesday, said Satyanarayana.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will also review the classification of discus thrower Vinod Kumar and javelin thrower Tek Chand on Saturday. The classification is reviewed by the world governing body every two or three years depending on the category, the coach clarified.

“The classification panel of the world governing body will examine the physical parameters of both Vinod Kumar and Tek Chand on August 21. Depending on the final observation, the current classification can change too.”

However, due to strict Covid-19 protocols, the athletes aren’t allowed to visit the market place or explore the city. All athletes and officials have to follow the protocols in place due to the pandemic, Satyanarayana said.

“The athletes can go to the practice ground from the Games Village and back. There will be a warning for the first violation if they break the Covid-19 protocols, but, on the second violation, the accreditation could be cancelled,” added the Indian coach.

