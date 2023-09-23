Indian results, scores and medal winners at Asian Games 2023 on September 23

Day one of the Asian Games 2023 brought with it some delightful sporting action for Indian fans. The country had multiple sailors and the men's and women's table tennis team playing at Hangzhou today. Here are the results of Indian participants at the Asian Games at the end of day 1.

The women's table tennis team thrashed Nepal three to nothing in their preliminary group match. With this win, the women have successfully advanced to the knockout Round of 16, where they will battle it out against Thailand for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s table tennis team capitalized on their form from yesterday to decimate Tajikistan 3-0. The men’s team will next be in action at the Round of 16 matches of the Asian Games.

Other than table tennis, sailing was the only sport where Indian players were active today. The Indian sailors' results at the Asian Games included Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma finishing first in women's Skiff 49erFX Race 07, and Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar doing the same in the men's Skiff 49er Race 07.

There were no medals up for grabs for India today at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Full list of Indian results at Asian Games 2023 on September 23rd

Here is the complete list of Asian Games 2023 results for India at the end of day one.

Table Tennis

Women's Team:

India 3-0 Nepal

Diya Chitale 3-0 Sikka Suwal (11-1, 11-6, 11-8)

Ayhika Mukherjee 3-0 Nabita Shrestha (11-3, 11-7, 11-2)

Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-0 Evana Thapa (11-1, 11-5, 11-2)

Men's Team

India 3-0 Tajikistan

Manav Thakkar 3-0 Afzalkhon Mahmudov (11-8, 11-5, 11-8)

Manush Shah 3-0 Ubaydullo Sultonov (13-11, 11-7, 11-5)

Harmeet Desai 3-0 Ibrokhim Ismoilzoda (11-1, 11-3, 11-5)

Sailing

Tatha Chitresh

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 09 - 7th

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 10 - 5th

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 11 - 6th

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 12 - 7th

Team India (Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar)

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 07 - 1st

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 08 - 6th

Team India (Preethi Kongara and Sudhanshu Shekhar)

Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 05 - 4th

Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 06- 4th

Adhvait Menon

Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 05 - 8th

Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 06 - 10th

Jerome Kumar

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 09 - 7th

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 10 - 8th

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 11 - 3rd

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 12 - 7th

Team India (Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma)

Women's Skiff 49erFX race 07 - 1st

Women's Skiff 49erFX race 08 - 5th

Neha Thakur

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 05 - 5th

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 06 - 3rd

Nethra Kumanan

Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6 Race 05 - 2nd

Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6 Race 06 - 7th

Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6 Race 07 - 3rd

Team India (Siddeshwar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan)

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 07 - 4th

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 08 - 2nd

Ali Eabdad

Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 07 - 4th

Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 08 - 4th

Vishnu Saravanan

Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 Race 05 - 5th

Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 Race 06 - 2nd

Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 Race 07 - 5th

Ganesh Ishwariya

Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 07 - 4th

Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 08 - 4th