Indian results, scores and medal winners at Asian Games 2023 on September 23

Day one of the Asian Games 2023 brought with it some delightful sporting action for Indian fans. The country had multiple sailors and the men's and women's table tennis team playing at Hangzhou today. Here are the results of Indian participants at the Asian Games at the end of day 1.
The women's table tennis team thrashed Nepal three to nothing in their preliminary group match. With this win, the women have successfully advanced to the knockout Round of 16, where they will battle it out against Thailand for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, the Indian men’s table tennis team capitalized on their form from yesterday to decimate Tajikistan 3-0. The men’s team will next be in action at the Round of 16 matches of the Asian Games.
Other than table tennis, sailing was the only sport where Indian players were active today. The Indian sailors' results at the Asian Games included Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma finishing first in women's Skiff 49erFX Race 07, and Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar doing the same in the men's Skiff 49er Race 07.
There were no medals up for grabs for India today at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Full list of Indian results at Asian Games 2023 on September 23rd
Here is the complete list of Asian Games 2023 results for India at the end of day one.
Table Tennis
Women's Team:
India 3-0 Nepal
Diya Chitale 3-0 Sikka Suwal (11-1, 11-6, 11-8)
Ayhika Mukherjee 3-0 Nabita Shrestha (11-3, 11-7, 11-2)
Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-0 Evana Thapa (11-1, 11-5, 11-2)
Men's Team
India 3-0 Tajikistan
Manav Thakkar 3-0 Afzalkhon Mahmudov (11-8, 11-5, 11-8)
Manush Shah 3-0 Ubaydullo Sultonov (13-11, 11-7, 11-5)
Harmeet Desai 3-0 Ibrokhim Ismoilzoda (11-1, 11-3, 11-5)
Sailing
Tatha Chitresh
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 09 - 7th
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 10 - 5th
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 11 - 6th
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 12 - 7th
Team India (Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar)
Men's Skiff - 49er Race 07 - 1st
Men's Skiff - 49er Race 08 - 6th
Team India (Preethi Kongara and Sudhanshu Shekhar)
Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 05 - 4th
Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 06- 4th
Adhvait Menon
Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 05 - 8th
Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 06 - 10th
Jerome Kumar
Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 09 - 7th
Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 10 - 8th
Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 11 - 3rd
Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 12 - 7th
Team India (Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma)
Women's Skiff 49erFX race 07 - 1st
Women's Skiff 49erFX race 08 - 5th
Neha Thakur
Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 05 - 5th
Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 06 - 3rd
Nethra Kumanan
Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6 Race 05 - 2nd
Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6 Race 06 - 7th
Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6 Race 07 - 3rd
Team India (Siddeshwar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan)
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 07 - 4th
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 08 - 2nd
Ali Eabdad
Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 07 - 4th
Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 08 - 4th
Vishnu Saravanan
Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 Race 05 - 5th
Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 Race 06 - 2nd
Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 Race 07 - 5th
Ganesh Ishwariya
Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 07 - 4th
Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 08 - 4th