Indian Rugby Sevens Asian Games 2023 Results Day 2: India finish 8th in competition after loss against Kazakhstan  

India Women had a rough time in Rugby Sevens as they finished eighth in the Asian Games 2023. They lost 7-24 at the hands of Kazakhstan in the seventh-place match on Monday, September 25 at the HNZU Athletics Field.

Tarulata Naik scored all seven points that India scored in the match. But she did not get a semblance of support from others, including Shikha Yadav, Vaishnavi Dattatray Patil, Dumuni Marndi, Sweta Shahi, Priya Bansal and Hupi Majhi.

For Kazakhstan, Veronika Stepanyuga, Anzhelika Pichugina and Xenia Kim scored five points each among the ones who started for them. Amina Tulegenova, who was one of five substitutes, also chipped in with five points.

Earlier in the day, India lost to Singapore 0-15 in the Women’s Pool F match. It was a horror outing for India as none of their players managed to score. Singapore, on the other hand, looked dominating right from the word go.

Choi Sum Jessie Yuen, Liyana Ilyas Ong and substitute Nicole Zhi Yu Tan scored five times apiece in the match against their Asian opponents.

India’s horrendous Asian Games outing in Rugby Sevens

India lost to Kazakhstan and Singapore on Monday, but it was not India’s worst day in the tournament. On Sunday, September 24, India faced a couple of losses that they would want to forget as early as possible.

In their first Pool F match, India lost to Hong Kong 0-38 and made the worst possible start in the Asian Games. It was the same Hong Kong team that lost 0-33 to hosts Japan in the semi-final on Monday.

After losing to Hong Kong, came India’s biggest defeat in the tournament. They slumped to a humiliating 0-45 loss to Japan, who will now fight against China to win the gold medal match, scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 26.