Sports fans are in for a thrilling day with a packed Indian sports schedule featuring some of the most anticipated events across various sports. Tennis enthusiasts can catch the action at the Winston-Salem Open 2024, where Dhakshineswar Suresh and Luca Pow face off against Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in the men’s doubles Round of 16.

Badminton fans can tune into the Japan Open 2024, while cricket lovers have multiple options, including the Delhi Premier League, Maharaja T20 Trophy, and the ongoing India A Women’s tour of Australia.

Football fans won’t want to miss the Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys U-15 matches and the Calcutta Premier Division. Additionally, golf, chess, wrestling, and sailing round out a diverse Indian sports schedule, promising excitement and competition across the board. That being said let us take a look at the Indian sports schedule for Thursday, August 22.

Full Indian Sports Schedule for August 22 with match timings in IST

Tennis

Winston-Salem Open 2024 (watch live on Tennis TV)

Men’s Doubles Event Round of 16: Dhakshineswar Suresh (India) & Luca Pow (Great Britain) vs Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador) & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) , 01:00 AM IST

US Open 2024 (watch live on Sony LIV)

Badminton

Japan Open 2024 (watch live on JioCinema and Sports 18 Network)

Sathis Karunakaran vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen, 12.10 PM IST

Cricket

Delhi Premier League 2024 (watch live on JioCinema and Sports 18 Network)

East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstars, 7:00 pm IST

2024 Maharaja T20 Trophy (watch live on FanCode and Star Sports)

Mysuru Warriors vs Namma Shivamogga, 3:00 pm IST

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons, 7:00 pm IST

India A Women’s Tour of Australia

India A vs Australia A, 5:00 AM IST

Pondicherry Premier League

White Town Dropthought Giants vs TBA, 6:45 PM, IST

Football

Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys U-15 (watch live on Sportzworkz’s YouTube channel)

Himachal Pradesh vs NVS, 7:30 am IST

Assam vs Gujarat, 9:00 am IST

Sri Lanka vs Madhya Pradesh, 10:30 am IST

Meghalaya vs ISSO, 2:00 pm IST

Bangladesh vs Maharashtra, 3:30 pm IST

Sikkim vs IPSC, 5:00 pm IST

Tripura vs Bihar, 2:30 pm IST

CBSE vs Mizoram, 4:00 pm IST

Calcutta Premier Division:

Kidderpore vs Aryan, 3:00 pm IST

Mohammedan vs Suruchi Sangha, 3:00 pm IST

Southern Samity vs Patha Chakra, 3:00 pm IST

Wari vs Measures Club, 3:00 pm IST

Table Tennis

UTT

Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots - 7:30 PM IST

Golf

PGTI Chennai Pro Championship 2024, 6:40 am IST onwards

Chess

61st National Chess Championship 2024 Round 6, 3:30 pm IST onwards

Key Players – GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly and GM Abhijeet Gupta (India)

Total Players – 150

FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2024-25

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Anna Muzychuk, 3:00 PM IST

Grand Chess Tour: Sinquefield Cup 2024

D Gukesh

Wrestling

UWW U17 World Wrestling Championships, 4:00 pm IST onwards

Sailing

ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2024

