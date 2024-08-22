Indian Sports Schedule for 23rd August 2024: Complete list of matches, timings in IST, and Indians in action ft. Neeraj Chopra and Rishabh Pant

With the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Indian athletes are back to competing against the best players from around the world, with a packed Indian sports schedule featuring various events such as the Lausanne Diamond League and the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix.
With sporting stars such as Neeraj Chopra and Rishabh Pant in action, Indian sports fans will have plenty to savor on August 23. Fans of all sporting genres will have their pick of events, with tournaments like the Delhi Premier League, Durand Cup, and the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in full swing.
Let’s take a look at the Indian sports schedule for August 23, along with match timings and where to watch them live in India.
Full Indian Sports Schedule for August 23rd with match timings in IST
Athletics
Lausanne Diamond League 2024
- Men’s Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra (India), Roderick Genki Dean (Japan), Lassi Etelätalo (Finland), Artur Felfner (Ukraine), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Edis Matusevičius (Lithuania), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Julian Weber (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), 12:22 am IST onwards
Cricket
Delhi Premier League 2024 (watch live on JioCinema and Sports18 Network)
- Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Delhi-6, 2:00 pm IST
- West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, 7:00 pm IST
Pondicherry Premier League 2024 (watch live on FanCode)
- Final: TBD (Subject to previous results), 6:45 pm IST
2024 Maharaja T20 Trophy (watch live on FanCode and Star Sports)
- Bengaluru vs Hubli Tigers, 3:00 pm IST
- Gulbarga vs Mangalore, 7:00 pm IST
Table Tennis
Ultimate Table Tennis
- Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 5:00 pm IST
- Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers, 7:30 pm IST
Chess
61st National Chess Championship 2024 Round 7, 3:30 pm IST onwards
- Key Players – GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly and GM Abhijeet Gupta (India)
- Total Players – 150
FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2024-2025
- 1st leg: Nana Dzagnidze (Georgia) vs Vaishali Rameshbabu (India), 4:30 pm IST onwards
Tennis
Winston-Salem Open 2024 (watch live on Tennis TV)
- Men’s Doubles Semi-final: Dhakshineswar Suresh (India) and Luca Pow (Great Britain) vs TBD (subject to qualification from quarter-final event), 11:30 pm IST
Football
Durand Cup 2024 playoff (watch live on JioCinema and Sports18 Network)
- Mohun Bagan vs Punjab, 4:00 pm IST
- Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, 7:00 pm IST
Calcutta Football League 2024 (watch live on Zee5)
- Bhawanipore vs Calcutta Customs, 3:00 pm IST
- Mohun Bagan vs Railway, 3:00 pm IST
- Tollygunge Agragami vs Calcutta Police, 3:00 pm IST
Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys U-15 (watch live on Sportzworkz’s YouTube channel)
- Meghalaya vs DNH, D&D, 10:30 am IST
- Madhya Pradesh vs I.S.S.O, 2:00 pm IST
- Sikkim vs Delhi, 3:30 pm IST
- Maharashtra vs I.P.S.C, 5:00 pm IST
- Assam vs Punjab, 7:30 am IST
- NVS vs Gujarat, 9:00 am IST
- Tripura vs Haryana, 2:30 pm IST
- Mizoram vs Bihar, 4:00 pm IST
2024 SAFF U-20 Championship
- India U-20 vs Maldives U-20, 2:45 pm IST
Golf
- Chennai Pro Championship 2024 Round 2, 6:40 pm IST onwards
Wrestling
UWW U-17 World Wrestling Championships
- Repechages Women's Wrestling (40kg, 46kg, 53kg, 61kg, 69kg), 2:00 pm IST
- Qualification rounds Freestyle Wrestling (48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg), 5:00 pm IST
- Semi-finals Freestyle Wrestling (48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg), 8:30 pm IST
- Finals Women's Wrestling (40kg, 46kg, 53kg, 61kg, 69kg), 9:30 pm IST
Surfing
- ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2024
Squash
- 2nd Garware Club House All India Squash Championship, Mumbai, 9:30 AM onwards