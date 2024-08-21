Indian Sports Schedule for August 21, 2024: Complete list of matches, timings in IST and Indians in action ft. Devdutt Padikkal & Rashid Khan

Several Indian athletes will be in action on Wednesday, August 21, across various disciplines in the Indian Sports Schedule. Right from the Japan Open to the Chennai Pro Championship and Winston-Salem Open, there will be a lot of action going on.
In cricket, three short-format leagues are underway, namely Pondicherry Premier League, Karnataka's Maharaja Trophy, and Delhi Premier League, with multiple state-level cricketers competing.
Furthermore, the ASF Asian Surfing Championships are taking place in Maldives, with surfing set to make its debut at the Asian Games in 2026. The Championships are serving as the qualifiers for the games.
Let’s delve into the details of Indian Sports Schedule.
August 21, 2024 - Full Indian Sports Schedule & Timings in IST
Badminton
Japan Open 2024 (watch live on JioCinema and Sports 18 Network), 5:30 AM onwards
- Kiran George vs Kanta Tsuneyama, 5:30 AM onwards
- Sumeeth Reddy - Sikki Reddy vs Jesper Toft - Amalia Magelund, 5:30 AM onwards
- Satish Kumar vs Ander Antonsen, 1:50 PM onwards
- Rutuparna Panda - Swetaparna Panda vs Julie Finn - Mai Surrow, 1:50 PM onwards
Chess
61st National Chess Championship 2024 Round 5, 3:30 PM onwards
- Key Players – GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly and GM Abhijeet Gupta (India)
- Total Players – 150
Golf
- Chennai Pro Championship 2024, 6:40 AM onwards
Squash
- 2nd Garware Club House All India Squash Championship, Mumbai, 9:30 AM onwards
Cricket
Pondicherry Premier League (Watch live on FanCode)
- Qualifier 1: WhiteTown DropThought Giants vs Mahe Megalo Strkers, 2:45 PM
- Eliminator: Villiamur Mohit Kings vs Ossudu Accord Warriors, 6:45 PM
Maharaja Trophy (Watch live on FanCode and Star Sports)
- Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions, 3:00 PM
- Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers, 7:00 PM
Delhi Premier League (Watch live on JioCinema and Sony Sports Network)
- Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions, 7:00 PM
Football
Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys U-15 (Watch live on Sportzworkz’s YouTube channel)
- Army Boys vs NCC, 7:30 AM
- Kerala vs Uttarakhand, 9:00 AM
- Sri Lanka vs ISSO, 10:30 AM
- MP vs DNH & D&D, 2:00 PM
- Bangladesh vs IPSC, 3:30 PM
- Maharashtra vs Delhi, 5:00 PM
- HP vs Gujarat, 7:30 AM
- NVS vs Punjab, 9:00 AM
- Cisce vs Chhattisgarh, 10:30 AM
- UP vs Nagaland, 2:00 PM
- Sainik School vs Manipur, 3:30 PM
- WB vs TN, 5:00 PM
- Chandigarh vs Goa, 8:00 PM
- AF School vs Jharkhand, 10:00 AM
- CBSE vs Bihar, 2:30 PM
- Mizoram vs Haryana, 4:00 PM
Calcutta Football League Premier Division:
- Army Red vs Diamond Harbour, 3:00 PM
- Kalighat vs BSS Sporting, 3:00 PM
Durand Cup Quarter Finals:
- North East United vs Army Red, 4:00 PM
- Lajong vs East Bengal, 7:00 PM
Tennis
- Winston-Salem Open 2024 (watch live on Tennis TV), 3:30 AM onwards
ITF Women:
- W35 Vigo, Spain
- W35 Kunshan, China
- W15 Krakow, Poland
- W15 Monastir, Tunisia
- W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
ITF Men:
- M25 Idanha-a-Nova, Portugal
- M25 Poznan, Poland
- M25 Lesa, Italy M15 Arad, Romania
- M15 Kottingbrunn, Austria
- M15 Monastir, Tunisia
- M15 Pirot, Serbia
- M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand
Surfing
- ASF Asian Surfing Championships, 12:30 PM onwards
Wrestling
- UWW U17 World Wrestling Championships, 4:00 PM onwards