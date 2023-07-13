Indian Sprinter Archana Suseendran suspended for 18 months after an anti-doping violation

Archana Suseendran, Indian Premier Sprinter, has been suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of an Anti-Doping violation. She was tested after a competition at Thiruvananthapuram Camp in February 2022. Her test results turned out positive, after it was assessed at National Dope Testing Laboratories, New Delhi.

Archana tested positive for Chlorthalidone, which is a diuretic, found in her urine. These diuretics are able to cover the effects of steroids through a rapid wash-out process. She did not choose a provisional suspension last year. After the decision taken by Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, Archana Suseendran was suspended from July 9th, for a period of 18 months.

The Tamil Nadu Sprinter tried to fight her case with the lawyers. She argued through her lawyers that she had taken medicine that was advised by her family doctor. She didn't feel very well after taking that medicine and was given Chlorthidone by her physician. Archana's lawyers argued before the panel that she should only be given a reprimand over this act, as it was not out of her own consent.

The hearing committee found very less merit in the argument provided by Archana and her lawyers. They denied her acquittal from the case but did consider her case "No Fault or Negligence". This consideration did allow them to hand her a lighter punishment. Hence, she was handed an 18-month suspension.

Before the punishment was announced, the six-member sprint relay team, which included Archana Suseendran, was withdrawn. She was immediately removed from the team.

Ayush Dabas suspended too after Archana Suseendran Punishment

Ayush Dabas, Indian Quarter-miler, was handed a four-year suspension. His punishment will be in effect from January 20th this year. Dabas tested positive for GW1516 last November. With his Lawyers, Ayush argued that he only took multivitamins and Ashwagandha.

Dabas said that he took these medications of his own will. Hence, he was sentenced to a four-year sanction, by the panel headed by Mr. Chaitanya Mahajan. These suspensions have proved disastrous for India's Sprint Relay team and have decreased their chances at Asian Games.

