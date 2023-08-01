Indian Women's Rugby 7s team secures Asian Games 2023 berth

The Indian women’s rugby 7s team, ranked seventh in Asia, secured an Asian Games 2023 berth, on the back of recent silver medal wins. The Indian Olympic Association's policy aids their qualification.

The journey to the Asian Games has been remarkable for the Indian women’s rugby 7s team. Their consistent performance and hard work have finally paid off, securing them a coveted spot in the prestigious quadrennial event. The team's ranking of seventh on the continent speaks volumes about their growing prowess in the Asian rugby scene.

In the past few years, the team has displayed commendable skills and determination, earning laurels in various Asia Rugby competitions. An exemplary performances in the Asia Rugby 7s Trophy, the Asia Rugby U20 Championship, and the Asia Rugby U18 Championship have solidified their reputation as a formidable force in the region.

The Indian Olympic Association's policy for team events has played a crucial role in their qualification for the Asian Games. The policy, which considers teams ranked up to eighth in Asia over the last year, has granted them a chance to compete at a higher level.

Rahul Bose, the President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, expressed his joy and gratitude for this historic milestone. He emphasized the privilege of competing at the Asian level and the team's determination to perform exceptionally well despite being seeded seventh.

"This is a great day in the history of Indian Rugby," said Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union. "We are privileged to have the opportunity for our women to compete at the Asian Games. Seeded 7th, we hope that our women will punch above their weight. Preparations are in full swing here at SAI, Kolkata, where the team will train for a period of around two months, before they leave for Hangzhou, China on September 20."

Bose added:

"During this period, the team shall also visit Borneo as a part of an international exposure tour. It would be great if the country can get behind us in our endeavour to make Indian Rugby a force to reckon with in Asia."

To ensure optimal preparation, the team will undergo rigorous training at the SAI Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre in Kolkata for about two months. This training period will be vital in honing their skills and building team synergy before they head to Hangzhou, China, on September 20. An international exposure tour in Borneo is planned as well.

India Rugby Camp: Talent and Determination on the Road to Asian Games

40 players have earned a spot in the India Rugby camp, overseen by head coach Ludwiche Van Deventer and assistant coaches Kiano Fourie and Terrence Joseph.

Kalyani Patil, Lachmi Oraon, Sheetal Sharma, Shweta Shahi, Jyothi Yellamma, Mama Naik, and Chelsea Goswami are notable campers. These talented athletes might secure a place in the 14-member squad traveling to Hangzhou for the Asian Games.

The camp provides a crucial opportunity for players to showcase their abilities and impress the coaches. The intense training and assessment will shape the final team that will proudly represent the country on the grand stage of the Asian Games.