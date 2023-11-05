Indian women's team finish runners-up in Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy

The Indian women's team have created history as they finished runners-up in the Asia Rugby Women's Sevens Trophy 2023. The premier continental rugby event was held in Doha, Qatar from November 3 to 4. India women lost to UAE in the final 26-5.

Overall, the Indian women's team produced a solid performance in the competition as they finished their group at the top with two wins in two matches.

They kickstarted their journey in the tournament with a dominating 36-0 win over Mongolia in the opening game. In round two, they took down Guam 14-7 to qualify for the knockouts.

India women's team put up their best performance in the semifinal against a strong opponent Iran. The Indian women demolished Iran 34-0 to book their berth in the final.

However, the Indian side failed to maintain the same intensity in the final as they lost to UAE 26-5.

Indian men's national Rugby Sevens team finishes 5th at the Asian Sevens Trophy

The Indian men's team finished in 5th position in the Asian Sevens Rugby Trophy 2023. They defeated Qatar 19-14 in the 5th-6th position match after a closely fought battle.

Earlier, the Indian men's team failed to qualify for the semifinals as they finished 3rd in the Group C points table. They won only one game and lost two out of three matches.

The Indian men's team began their campaign with a bang by defeating Iraq 47-0. However, they lost their next game to Afghanistan by the slimmest of margins 5-7.

The Indian side failed to keep the momentum going as they lost the next match 10-19 to Bahrain to crash out of the semifinal race.