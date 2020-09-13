Indian wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Kumari Phogat have posted messages of concern and solidarity for India's Home Minister Amit Shah's health condition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi last night after having issues with his health. He had been discharged from the aforementioned hospital after he recovered from COVID-19 in August.

The 55-year old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had tested positive for the virus in early August and had admitted himself into AIIMS after being home-quarantined for a while.

Both Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat recently entered the world of politics by joining the BJP and expressed support for the former party president.

Babita Phogat said:

"I am anxious to hear the news of honorable Home Minister Amit Shah being unwell. You have the blessings of the people of the nation and crores of party workes alongside you. I pray to God that you will get healthy soon!"

Babita Phogat is one of the most successful Indian female wrestlers and has won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She has also won silver medals at the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games editions. Phogat was also a part of India's wrestling contingent at the 2016 Rio Olympics along with her cousin Vinesh Phogat.

Meanwhile, Yogeshwar Dutt tweeted:

Advertisement

"Received the news of Home Minister Amit Shah being unwell. I pray to God that you get completely healthy and become powerful."

The former Olympic bronze medalist from 2012 London Olympics and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist hails from the state of Haryana and has been one of the most successful Indian wrestlers in recent times. He joined the BJP in September 2019 and contested the Haryana Assembly elections but could not win the seat.

For his wrestling achievements, Yogeshwar Dutt has been conferred the highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, in 2012 as well as the Padma Shri in 2013, the third-highest civilian honour.