International Pro Wrestling Championship: Sangram Singh to take on Pakistan's Muhammad Saeed in highly anticipated clash

Staging a comeback after six years, former Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh is set to clash against Pakistan's Muhammad Saeed in the highly anticipated fixture of the International Pro Wrestling Championship at the Shabab Al-Ahli Club in Dubai on February 24.

The event carries a prize purse of INR ₹3 crore and will feature an exciting line-up of five matches, including Sangram and Saeed's face-off.

"This sport of wrestling exemplifies gentlemanly conduct, and I aim to inspire the youth through this event keeping in mind the ideology of FIT India," Sangram Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sangram, 38, also emerged victorious at the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship in 2015 and 2016. Reflecting on his comeback and opponent Saeed, he stated:

"Competing against Muhammad Saeed, who is an elite athlete in his own right will be the perfect way to emphasize that age is no barrier and I look forward to a great fight to complete my anticipated comeback facilitated by World Professional Wrestling Hub."

The event comprises international representation, adding flavor to the championship.

Matchups include Ilias Bekbulatov of Russia, the 2017 European Wrestling Champion, taking on Damon Kemp of the USA. Olympians Andrea Carolina of Colombia and Vescan Cynthia of France are set to collide.

Bader Ali of the UAE, a silver medallist at the Arab Championship, will take on Mbo Isomi Aron of Congo, a gold medalist at the Games of La Francophonie. Finally, Olympian Mimi Hristova of Bulgaria will clash with Skiba Monika of Poland.

"Sangram Singh is a great ambassador of the sport of wrestling" - Gyan Singh

Olympian, Dhyanchand Awardee, and formwr India chief coach Gyan Singh wished Sangram success for the mega event.

"Sangram Singh is a great ambassador of the sport of wrestling, and I wish him all the best for the upcoming fight in Dubai,” he said at the press conference on Monday.

Over the years, wrestling has been looked upon as a pivotal sport in India. The country's association with the World Professional Wrestling Hub is a testament to the growth the sport has seen in India.

Events like the International Pro Wrestling Championship could serve as an inspiration to several emerging wrestlers who aim to compete at the highest level.

Given the level of competition, the championship will play a key role in promoting the sport not just in India but in Dubai as well, with Olympians and medalists across various competitions taking part.