President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha, is all set to extend her administrative role by joining the race for the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Vice-President post.

The CGF recently revealed the pool of hopefuls who will compete for different positions, including President, Vice-President, Regional Vice-Presidents, and Sports Committee members in the forthcoming elections.

PT Usha will be vying for the position along with other prominent candidates such as Hugh Graham from Cook Islands, Barry Hendricks from South Africa, Sandra Osborne from Barbados, Richard Powers from Canada, Ian Reid from Scotland, and Dr Donald Rukare from Uganda.

Usha presumed the role of IOA President in December unopposed and serves as the head of the Indian Talent Olympiad committee.

For the much-wanted President's post, the competition will be between Chris Jenkins from Wales and Kereyn Smith from New Zealand. The CGF stressed that the incoming President will play a key role in helming the Commonwealth Sports Movement for the subsequent four years and moulding the fate of the Games.

The hopeful candidates along with PT Usha

Apart from PT Usha, the index of prospects for the Regional Vice-Presidents includes Colonel Botsang Tshenyego from Botswana for Africa, Judy Simons from Bermuda for the Americas and Christopher Chan and Maxwell DeSilva from Singapore and Sri Lanka, for Asia.

The prospects also include Ephraim Penn from the British Virgin Islands for the Caribbean, Louise Mackie from England, Harry Murphy from Gibraltar, and Helen Philips from Wales for Europe, and Craig Philips from Australia for Oceania.

As for the contenders for the Sports Committee members, the group includes Penalva Cézar from Mozambique and Hon Jappie Mhango from Malawi for Africa, Andrew Brownlee from the Falkland Islands for the Americas and Lt Gen Harpal Singh from India for Asia.

It also comprises of Cliff Williams from Antigua & Barbuda for the Caribbean, Francesca Carter-Kelly from England for Europe, and Antoine Boudier from Vanuatu, Graham Child from New Zealand, and Grant Harrison from Australia for Oceania.

The incumbent CGF President, Dame Louise Martin, voiced her pleasure at the intense interest shown by high-calibre candidates keen to participate greatly to the Commonwealth Games movement.

Their confidence underlines the across-the-board support and spirit for the Games worldwide, especially in contemporary weeks. The CGF General Assembly is scheduled to summon on November 14-15 in Singapore.

The opening day of the assembly will see the election of the six Regional Vice-Presidents and the six Sports Committee members, heeded by the election of the President and three Vice-Presidents on the next day.

Fans wish her well and are eagerly awaiting good news from PT Usha.