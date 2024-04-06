IOA Controversy: EC members issue notice, directs newly appointed CEO Raghuram Iyer and Ajay Narang to not enter headquarters

The storm of controversy continued to rage over newly appointed officials at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). As per the recent development, newly appointed CEO, Raghuram Iyer, and Ajay Narang have been directed to not enter the IOA headquarters.

Following a meeting by nine Executive Council members on Friday, a notice was issued during the office premises, asking the newly ‘unauthorized persons’ to not enter the office.

For the unversed, Raghuram Iyer has, recently, been appointed as the CEO of Indian Olympic Association, while Ajay Narang has taken on the role of executive assistant of IOA President PT Usha. However, most of the executive council members aren’t pleased with the two appointments made by president PT Usha.

"This notice is issued to inform that unauthorized persons are not allowed to enter into the building/offices of the IOA," the notice signed by nine members of the executive council read.

"It has come to the notice of the council members that non-approved/terminated staff is entering and occupying the offices which is illegal and amounts to trespassing," it added.

Among the members, who signed the notice include senior vice president Ajay Patel, vice presidents Rajlakshmi Singh Deo and Gagan Narang, treasurer Sahdev Yadav, and members Dola Banerjee, Harpal Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt, Amitabh Sharma, and Bhupinder Singh Bajwa.

Salary of the CEO a major reason behind the fallout

Earlier, 12 out of 13 Executive Council members alleged that the president PT Usha ‘exerted pressure’ on them to approve of the CEO’s appointment. In February, they signed a suspension order, paving the way for Iyer’s exit.

PT Usha, however, remained confident in her decision to bring new members on board. Furthermore, she went on to say that the executive members didn’t approach her regarding the suspension of the CEO.

As per the report, the salary of the CEO, which is INR 20 lakh per month, is claimed to be the major reason behind the fallout between PT Usha and other executive council members.

The latter said that the President decided on the matter by herself and didn’t involve the other members. However, PT Usha asserted that the appointment was made only after the approval of all the concerned members in a meeting conducted in January.