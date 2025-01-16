IOA president PT Usha to propose alignment of National Games with international standards

In a significant move to elevate the National Games to international standards, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has announced plans to redefine the scope of medal events at the prestigious competition. Usha aims to table a proposal at the next General Assembly meeting, recommending that only sports disciplines included in the upcoming Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games be considered for medal events at the National Games.

The proposal emphasizes the importance of maintaining competitive standards and aligning the National Games with global benchmarks. For inclusion, the respective IOA-affiliated national federations must also be in good standing with the IOA at least a year before the Games begin.

Adding to the anticipation, the 38th edition of the National Games is set to take place in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025. The event will feature 32 sporting disciplines and four demonstration sports, with over 10,000 athletes competing for top honors.

The National Games, rooted in the Olympic movement, have a storied history as a platform for discovering and nurturing India’s athletic talents. Established in the 1920s, the event began as the Indian Olympic Games, spearheaded by Dr. A. G. Noehren and Harry Crowe Buck. The inaugural edition was held in 1924 in Lahore, then part of undivided India.

In 1938, the event was rechristened the National Games, with Lucknow hosting the first post-independence edition. In 1985, the Games adopted an Olympic-style format, with New Delhi serving as the host city.

Over the years, the National Games have evolved to include indigenous regional sports as demonstration events, celebrating India’s diverse sporting heritage. However, in the last edition, the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) elevated several regional sports to medal events, sparking discussions about the integrity and focus of the Games.

While the IOA values the cultural significance of regional sports, it stresses the need to distinguish between demonstration and medal events to ensure the Games remain a robust platform for Olympic preparation.

What are the incentives for participants and medalists at the National Games?

The National Games hold immense value for athletes, offering significant incentives such as reservations in state and central government jobs, increments in basic pay, and prize money. Recognizing the stakes involved, the IOA believes that aligning medal events with internationally recognized disciplines is crucial to maintaining the prestige and competitive rigor of the Games.

Usha’s proposal reflects the IOA’s dedication to upholding the historical significance of the National Games while ensuring their relevance in preparing athletes for global competitions. By aligning the event with international standards, the IOA seeks to strike a balance between preserving tradition and fostering excellence.

