2025 IOC Session to be held in Athens

The 138th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session scheduled for 2025 will be hosted by Athens, Greece. The proposal on the same was unanimously approved by the IOC at its virtual meeting on Thursday.

“We are looking forward to coming to Greece and hopefully also to Ancient Olympia, to our birthplace and our spiritual home, in 2025, " the IOC President Thomas Bach said after the vote.

Originally planned to host the 137th #IOCSession, which is taking place virtually this week due to the overall COVID-19 pandemic situation and travel restrictions, Athens has been selected as the host city of the IOC Session in 2025.@HellenicOlympic https://t.co/9OzNv8J4D0 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 11, 2021

Earlier, the 137th IOC Session had been scheduled to be held in Athens. However, due to the current pandemic and global travel restrictions, it was ultimately decided that the 137th Session would be held virtually. The session is currently underway from March 10-12.

Among the key topics being discussed at the ongoing 137th IOC Session are:

- Closing Report of Olympic Agenda 2020

- Election of the IOC President for another term of office

- Approval of Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the strategic roadmap for the IOC and the Olympic Movement to 2025

One of the key items on the agenda for the 2025 session will be the election of a new IOC President. On Wednesday, the current IOC President Bach was re-elected for a second and final term, which ends in 2025.

Advertisement

Athens and Greece have a special connection with the Olympic Games

The Olympic flag is carried away during the closing ceremony of the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games

Greece and its capital city, Athens, have a special connection with the Olympic Games. The first-ever modern Summer Olympics was held in Athens in 1896. The city also hosted the 2004 Summer Games.

Greece is also considered to be the birthplace of the Olympic movement. An ancient version of the Olympic Games is linked to Olympia, Greece as far back as 776 BC.

Till date, the Olympic flame is lit in Olympia in the same way as it had been done in ancient times. It is done with the help of a parabolic mirror that reflects the rays of the sun.

Join us as we count down the Top 5 #Tokyo2020 moments of 2020



Let's start our look-back with the incredible lighting of the Olympic flame in Ancient Olympia on 12 March. 🔥 #Tokyo2020#UnitedByEmotion @Olympics #Top5 pic.twitter.com/SNPiIK3SZK — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) December 27, 2020