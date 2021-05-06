IOC raises the alarm bell against 'Black Lives Matter' apparel, social protests at Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week reiterated its earlier decision to ban athletes from engaging in political speech or silent acts of protest during the Tokyo Olympics.

Sitting on one knee or raising a fist in support of racial equality at the Tokyo Olympics will not be allowed, the governing body said.

Olympics Bans ‘Black Lives Matter’ Apparel, Again Threatens To Punish Athletes Who Protest https://t.co/bYJmgQ52s0 pic.twitter.com/7WsG8NXjO5 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 5, 2021

Athletes will be barred from wearing shirts or other apparel with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' on them. However, words such as 'peace', 'respect', 'solidarity', 'inclusion', and 'equality' printed on t-shirts will be approved.

Also Read: Organizers unveil new COVID-19 measures for Tokyo Olympics

No 'Black Lives Matter' protests at Tokyo Olympics, 70% athletes in favor

The decision was taken following a meeting between the IOC and athletes, in addition to a survey of competitors from across 185 countries where the majority opposed expressing political views.

Rule 50 of the IOC guidelines restrict any kind of 'demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda' at Olympic venues.

“The aim of Rule 50 is to ensure that each and every athlete can experience the Olympic Games without any divisive disruption,” the IOC website reads.

Meanwhile, the IOC surveyed more than 3,500 athletes over the past few months, out of which 70% were in favor of strict rules against political demonstrations.

However, some on social media accused the governing body of racism for its decision to punish athletes highlighting the social movement at the Tokyo Olympics.

Against the backdrop of the recent Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement against racial injustice, the world of sports remains a key arena for activating awareness and positive change.

WATCH: Could kneeling during the national anthem get athletes kicked out of the Olympics? We're 80 days out from the start of the games and support is mounting for athletes who ignore what's known as "Rule 50," the ban on protests.https://t.co/ctOBohKCoB — WDTN (@WDTN) May 4, 2021

In recent times, several athletes were seen taking a leading role in amplifying racial protests and being vocal about racism and police brutality.

Also Read: Uncertainty persists over Tokyo Olympics as Japan likely to face longer state of emergency