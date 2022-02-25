IOC urges international sporting federations to relocate or cancel events planned in Russia, Belarus

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has called on the international sporting federations to reschedule, relocate or cancel their sporting events which were supposed to take place in Russia and Belarus.

Russia initiated a 'military operation' in Ukraine after days of escalating tensions on February 24, 2022. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south sides.

Amid alarming conditions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions, the IOC expressed deep concerns and lent its full support to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) ahead of the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics.

A statement from the IOC read:

"The IOC EB expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity. It notes that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible."

The IOC further added:

"The IOC EB asks the task force to continue to closely monitor the situation and to keep the IOC EB informed and updated, also with regard to potential amendments of today's resolution."

IOC prioritizes athletes' safety

The IOC stated that they should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account, keeping in mind the safety and security of the athletes and making it an 'absolute priority'.

The IOC EB further added that no Russian or Belarussian national flags will be displayed and neither would their anthems be played at international sporting events.

Earlier in the day, UEFA relocated the men's Champions League final venue from Russia to France. Meanwhile, Formula 1 called off the Russian Grand Prix amid the Ukraine crisis.

