"It's basically licensed cheating" - Piers Morgan criticizes allowing transgender competitors in women's sports during talk with April Hutchinson

Piers Morgan and April Hutchinson shared their views on transgender athletes competing in the women's category.

Hutchinson, who has been ardently advocating for the ban of transgender athletes from competing in women's weightlifting competitions, was invited on the Talk TV Show, where she expressed her discontent with trans lifters competing in the women's category.

While speaking about their opinions, Morgan informed about the retired women's footballer Megan Rapinoe's statement, where she admitted that she would be delighted to see trans athletes playing in the USWNT.

Countering her views, Morgan asked what if Lionel Messi, the legendary footballer, decides to identify as a woman.

"Okay so what happens if Lionel Messi is playing in the MLS in America? What happens if he decides to identify as woman?” A. He can if he wants to. B. There will be no law against him prohibiting him from playing for the American Women’s National team. Is that the way we’re gonna go, where Lionel Messi suddenly says I’m a woman and breaks even more records, makes it irrevocably impossible for an actual woman to complete," Morgan said.

Hutchinson agreed with the journalist and added her views, informing that she had written to the federations criticizing the rules.

“It doesn’t affect Rapinoe anymore so have fun virtual singling," she said. "For my sport, it affects many lifters. I know four lifters off top of my head that would be competing against and coming up and I have a problem with that. That I’ve actually written to the federation," she continued.

"Two people have dropped out. One person cut weight so they don’t have to compete against and it’s not consensual. I mean it only takes one person to not consent and the federations that are allowing this you know it’s disgraceful. It is disgusting that they are allowing this to happen," Hutchinson expressed.

After hearing April Hutchinson's views, Morgan called trans women competing against biological females as cheating.

"It's basically licensed cheating," he said.

April Hutchinson faced a two-year ban for speaking against transgender athletes competing in women's sports

April Hutchinson was banned from competing for two years, by the Canadian Powerlifting Union on November 7, 2023, after she approached the CPU seeking a ban on trans women competing in the women's powerlifting category.

Hutchinson stood up against Anne Andres, a transgender athlete, who went on to set multiple records in the women's category. Hutchinson took to her social media to inform about the ban she faced by the CPU.

"BREAKING: I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings," Hutchinson wrote.

