Jeev Mikha Singh, arguably one of the best Indian golfers, has etched his name in the record books once again. In the maiden edition of the Legends Tour Trophy, he showed outstanding prowess, executing a dazzling string of five back-to-back birdies on the back nine to fashion a celestial 4-under 68.

The golfing master's blissful performances were unveiled at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course, lodged within the glorious outskirts of the Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club.

In the tenure of his gripping campaign on the links, Jeev portrayed an enchanting mix of accuracy and finesse, straining a total of six birdies offset by a pair of bogeys all over the critical layout from the eighth to the 15th hole. The zenith of his majesty arose with an astounding ordering of five uninterrupted birdies, a record that extended him to a tie for sixth place on the board.

Joining him in this esteemed echelon were stars like tournament host Simon Khan, France's Lionel Alexandre, Sweden's Niclas Fasth, and Italy's Emanuele Canonica.

The points table, nevertheless, glanced at the Swedish marvel Joakim Haeggman and Welsh stalwart Stephen Dodd capturing the limelight on the first day. Their electrifying contests of 6-under 66 each pictured their art of the course, as they turned out as the early pace-setters.

Not much behind, a triad of golf experts composing South Africa's James Kingston, Wales' Bradley Dredge, and Scotland's Grieg Hutcheon, staged tantalising rounds of 5-under 67 apiece, firmly embedding them in the hunt.

Jeev Milkha Singh continues dominating performances

For the esteemed Indian golfer, this wonderful skit illustrated a continuance of his recent unmatched form. He had earlier barred a tied-14th place at the Senior Open in Wales, followed by a praiseworthy fifth-place end at the cut-off JCB Championships due to unfavourable weather.

The journey on the green began steadily for Jeev, collaborating with Michael Campbell and Emanuele Canonica, gathering seven pars before abdicating a shot on the eighth. Nevertheless, his resolve stayed unshaken, as he swiftly got back his momentum with a birdie on the ninth.

The front nine topped in parity, but a minor shaking on the 10th only added to ignite his mastery. The following burst of birdies, five back-to-back, stamped an undefeatable rhythm that harboured him to the finish line at 68, punched by a trio of final pars.

As the contest proceeded, Dodd, standing tall as co-leader along with Haeggman, bled optimism, epitomising the temperament of the group of sixteen golfing stars who overthrew the evasive sixties mark. Whereas, Kingston, Hutcheon, and Dredge staged their symphony of strokes, each pinnacling in a tempting round of 67.

Tournament host Simon Khan, the winner of the 2010 PGA Championship, left his impression and indelible mark with a balanced and determined performance, carding an admirable 4-under 68, fascinated by six birdies and two bogeys.