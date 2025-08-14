Justin Marks breaks silence on Connor Zilisch-Shane van Gisbergen's ‘unfortunate’ Watkins Glen incident : “I don't think there's a lot of blame"

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks recently spoke about the incident between Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch that took place at Watkins Glen during the Mission 200 at the Glen. He highlighted how the two drivers spoke about the incident with each other.During NASCAR's Xfinity race held on Sunday at the Watkins Glen track, the two teammates had a racing incident. With 18 laps to go Zilisch lost control of his car and went wide on Turn 6, and when he tried to rejoin the race, there was no place for him, as van Gisbergen was occupying the inside line. But the 19-year-old did not lift, and he clipped his teammate, sending him into the wall at Turn 7.While speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the Trackhouse owner spoke about the incident. He also spoke about how everything was fine between the two teammates. He said:&quot;Its just one of those deals where I don't think there's a lot of blame or fault; it's an unfortunate situation, but the good news is everything is fine between the two of them and in the team and just kind of what happens when you put a bunch of race cars on a race track and a bunch of competitive dudes.&quot;Shane van Gisbergen drives the #88 Chevrolet ZL1 car for the Trackhouse Racing team. He went on to win the Go Bowling at Glen Cup Series race held at Watkins Glen on Sunday.Justin Marks speaks about his decision for Shane van GisbergenJustin Marks, the Trackhouse Racing owner, recently spoke about their driver Shane van Gisbergen. He won his fourth consecutive road course race at the Cup Series.SVG won the race after starting in second place. He also created history with this victory, as he became the third driver in NASCAR history to win four straight races at a road or street course after he won from pole position in Mexico City, Chicago and Sonoma Raceway.While speaking about his recent performance at the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, Marks praised the driver and spoke about signing a contract with the driver for a long time. He said: (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X)&quot;It's so hard to win in this series, but we just have something really, really special with Shane, and that's why we made a you know, a long-term commitment to him in this Series. It's so hard to win in the NASCAR Cup series and when you've got lightning in a bottle like this, like a cheat code almost, so you have to invest in it and, you know make sure it's a part of the company for a long time.&quot;Shane van Gisbergen took the lead of the race on lap 25 and made his final pit stop on lap 74 and cycled out, keeping his lead. He finished the race 11.116 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell in second place.