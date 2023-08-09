K Govindaraj urges reinstatement of Indian Teams in International Basketball amid turmoil

K Govindaraj, the incoming FIBA Asia president and former chief of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), passionately appeals to the international basketball governing body. He urges them to reconsider their decision and permit Indian national teams to participate in global events once again.

In a statement released on Monday, August 7, K Govindaraj fervently implored FIBA to put an end to the current embargo, thereby enabling Indian teams to participate on the international stage. The unfortunate backdrop to this plea revolves around a situation of internal discord within the BFI.

Citing third-party interference in the functioning of the national body, FIBA took the drastic step of barring India from competing in international tournaments. This decision, while rooted in concerns over the organization's internal governance, has left Indian basketball enthusiasts disheartened and eager for a resolution.

A recent instance of the repercussions stemming from this embargo was India's exclusion from the U16 Women's Asian Championship held in July. However, the ramifications extend beyond this single event.

The senior national men's team has remained absent from the highest levels of international basketball since the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifying campaign earlier in February 2023.

"All of you are aware of the situation in Indian basketball. The unfortunate byproduct of this uncertainty is that the Indian National Teams are unable to participate in international games," K Govindaraj said.

K Govindaraj underlined the pivotal role of a National Federation in nurturing and promoting its National Team. With this perspective in mind, he emphasized the imperative of promptly resolving the current imbroglio.

In the best interests of the players and the sport itself, K Govindaraj implored FIBA to lift the embargo and reinstate Indian teams in the esteemed arena of international competitions.

Unraveling the BFI saga amid leadership changes and global scrutiny

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has been marred by significant turmoil, a saga well documented in recent events. The Delhi High Court's May decision appointed P. Krishna Bhat, an ex-Karnataka High Court judge, as BFI administrator, pivotal in the ongoing saga.

Following these events, Aadhav Arjuna, the head of the Tamil Nadu basketball body, assumed the role of the new president. This transition occurred through elections held on July 5, overseen by the returning officer appointed by the Delhi High Court-administered Bhat.

However, this move has sparked controversy on the international stage. The global basketball governing body views the appointment of an administrator as third-party interference, adding a layer of complexity to an already intricate situation.

Notably, the appointment of P. Krishna Bhat, who played a key role in overseeing the election process, was met with resistance from the existing BFI. This challenge further exacerbated the prevailing chaos within the national basketball body.