Kamal Chawla, Brijesh Damani, and Sparsh Pherwani win gold in ACBS Asian U-21 Men Snooker Championship

The ACBS Asian U-21 Men Snooker Championship showcasing cueists' skills from various parts of the world, witnessed some top-rated performances from the Indian contingent. The tournament took place in Iran, Tehran, between June 16 and 21, 2023.

The Indian men's team, comprising Kamal Chawla, Brijesh Damani, and Sparsh Pherwani, turned out champions of the team's event. As a result of their teamwork, they managed to secure a gold medal.

Last year in December, Damani, a member of the Indian Men's Team, secured the National Billiards Championship title. He defeated Dhruv Sitwala in the final showdown. The win marked a momentous feat for Damani, affirming him as a force to be reckoned with in the world of snooker.

Rayaan Razmi wins bronze in the individual event

On the other hand, Rayaan Razmi, a 21-year-old cueist, shone in individual events, hailing from Mumbai. Showcasing his great snooker prowess, Rayaan managed to end at the top of Group D, securing the highest rank in the knockout phase. However, the cueist's journey ended in the semifinals, where he faced off against Iran's Milad Pourali Darehchi.

Battling in a gripping match, Razmi showed valiant efforts but was ultimately defeated 3-4 by his opponent. The frame scores stood at 23-86, 80-50, 71-11, 1-81, 24-59, 47-33, and 70-32 in favour of the Iranian player, which shows that Razmi had to settle for the bronze medal.

Despite settling for a bronze medal, Razmi's performances throughout the tournament were commendable. He began his journey on a positive note, confidently winning the first frame with a break of 75 points. Yet, he strived to carry on the momentum and lost the next two frames, letting him trail 1-2.

Demonstrating his skills, Razmi somehow managed the fourth and fifth frames, taking a 3-2 lead. The contest further intensified as the Iranain cueist fought back, winning the sixth frame to level the score at 3, which propelled the match into a decider.

Unluckily, Razmi could not seize the opportunities in the decider; however, Darehchi clutched every chance. As a result, he emerged as the victor.

