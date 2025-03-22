Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after March 21

By SC Desk
Modified Mar 22, 2025 14:37 IST
Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally (Image via Khelo India Website)
Tamil Nadu lead the table of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally with 20 medals to their tally after March 21. They have claimed nine gold medals, five silver, and six bronze. They are tied with Haryana in the medal count of 20, as they bagged seven gold, eight silver, and five bronze.

Uttar Pradesh in the third position have added 12 medals to their tally, which includes five gold and silver each, and two bronze. Maharashtra with five golds and one silver and bronze have added seven medals to their bag.

On the other hand, Karnataka in the fifth position have claimed three gold medals. Meanwhile, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar have all won two gold, with each of their total adding up to 14, 9, 5, 1, 3, and 4, respectively.

Odisha, Punjab, and Goa at the 11th, 12th, and 13th positions have bagged one gold each, finishing them at two, two, and one medal respectively at the end of Day 2.

The other states on the board, listed in terms of total medals, are Himachal Pradesh (2), Uttarakhand (3), Chhattisgarh (2), Madhya Pradesh (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Kerala (1), Telangana (1), Chandigarh (1), and Nagaland (1).

Khelo India Para Games 2025 Medal Tally: Which state has the most medals in Men’s events?

Tamil Nadu are leading the Men's Medal Tally with a cumulative count of 12 medals, consisting of six gold, four silver, and two bronze. Haryana come in second with a cumulative count of 13 medals, consisting of five gold, four silver, and four bronze.

Uttar Pradesh are third with 11 medals, including four golds. Maharashtra have won three medals, all gold. Bihar and Karnataka have won four and two medals, respectively. Gujarat (7 medals), Andhra Pradesh (3 medals), Delhi (8 medals), and Punjab (1 medal) complete the top 10 positions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
