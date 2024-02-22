Khelo India University Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 21

Karnataka's Jain University are atop the Khelo India University Games 2023 medal tally with 15 medals, including seven gold, four silver, and as many bronze medals.

Chandigarh University and Savitribai Phule Pune University are second and third with 18 and 12 medals, respectively. The Chandigarh-based university has clinched four gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Savitribai Phule Pune University have bagged four gold, as many silver and bronze medals in the ongoing edition of the Khelo India University Games.

Fourth-placed University of Mumbai have a total of nine medals, including three gold, a couple of silver, and four bronze. Kolkata's Adamas University are fifth with five medals (three gold, and two silver).

The University of Kerala and Bhubaneswar's Utkal University jointly hold the sixth position with five medals each. Both universities have won three gold, one silver, and as many bronze medals each.

KLEF University from Guntur are eighth, having won a couple of gold and silver medals. Panjab University are ninth in the medal tally with two gold, one silver, and a bronze medal.

Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University and West Bengal's Jadavpur University are 10th in the standings with three medals each. They have clinched two gold and one silver so far in the competition.

Sarvajanik University are 12th with two gold and one bronze medal, while Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and Saveetha Institute of Medical & Technical Sciences hold the 13th position with a couple of gold medals each.

Which other universities have won medals at the Khelo India University Games 2023?

The University of Madras are 15th with eight medals, including one gold, four silver, and three bronze. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Anna University are 16th with five medals (one gold and four bronze).

Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam have clinched five medals, including one gold, two silver, and two bronze. Tamil Nadu-based Thiruvalluvar University have one medal of each color.

Andhra University are 19th with a gold and silver medal each, while Guru Kashi University, Maharshi Dayanand University and Mangalore University jointly hold the 20th place in the medal tally with one gold and a bronze medal apiece.