Khelo India University Games 2023 medal tally: Updated standings after February 23

Twenty universities have won medals at the Khelo India University Games 2023 thus far.

Chandigarh University is placed atop the Khelo India University Games 2023 medal tally with 31 medals, including 13 bronze, nine silver, and as many gold medals in the tournament.

Karnataka's Jain University is second with 20 medals (eight gold, six silver, and six bronze), while Savitribai Phule Pune University is third with 24 medals (six gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze).

Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University is fourth with 14 medals, including six gold, five silver, and three bronze medals. Meanwhile, the University of Kerala is fifth in the medal tally with eight medals, having bagged five gold, one silver, and a couple of bronze medals.

Phagwara's Lovely Professional University has 11 medals, having clinched four gold, five silver, and a couple of bronze medals. Adamas University and Utkal University have six medals each so far in the tournament. While the former has four gold and a couple of silver, the latter has four gold, one silver, and as many bronze medals.

University of Mumbai is ninth in the standings with 13 medals (three gold, three silver, and seven bronze). Panjab University is 10th in the Khelo India University Games 2023 medal tally with seven medals (three gold, three silver, one bronze).

Saveetha Institute of Medical & Technical Sciences is 11th with three gold medals. The University of Madras has 11 medals (two gold, five silver, and four bronze), while Patiala's Punjabi University has six medals (two gold, three silver, one bronze).

Which other universities have won medals at the

Khelo India University Games 2023?

Kottayam's Mahatma Gandhi University is 14th with six medals, including two gold, and as many silver and bronze medals. West Bengal's Jadavpur University and Guntur's KLEF University have four medals each, including a couple of gold and silver apiece.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University is 17th with three medals (two gold, one silver). Guru Kashi University (five medals), Maharshi Dayanand University (four medals), and Chitkara University Punjab (three medals) are 18th, 19th, and 20th, respectively.