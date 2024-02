Khelo India University Games 2023 medal tally: Updated standings after February 28

Day 12 of the Khelo India University Games 2023 concluded with multiple universities putting their best feet forward and accumulating multiple medals. Let’s shift our focus to which university is placed at which spot in the updated standings of the competition.

A total of 136 universities have won medals so far while 65 Universities bagged gold medals. Let’s delve into the details.

Chandigarh University continued to top the standings with 66 medals, including 28 gold, 17 silver, and 21 bronze medals. They accumulated a total of eight gold medals while seven gold medals came from wrestling.

Lovely Professional University (PB) retained their second rank with 38 medals, including 17 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze medals. They secured four gold medals each in Athletics, Archery, and Judo.

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar moved up from fourth to third position with 49 medals. 12 of them were gold while 20 silver and 17 bronze medals were accumulated. They amassed seven gold medals in shooting.

Jain University, Karnataka descended from the third to the fourth slot. They have bagged 25 medals so far with 12 of them being gold while seven were silver and six were bronze medals. In swimming, they secured seven gold medals.

Panjab University (PB) moved up from sixth to fifth slot with 33 medals, including eight gold, 10 silver, and 15 bronze medals. They bagged three gold medals in athletics.

Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS descended from fifth to sixth position, accumulating 32 medals. University of Madras moved up from 10th to seventh rank with 22 medals. Punjabi University, Patiala, slid from seventh to eighth slot with 20 medals.

Shivaji University (17) and the University of Kerala (10) slipped one slot each to occupy the ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

Which other Universities bagged medals?

RANKING UNIVERSITY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 Chandigarh University 28 17 21 66 2 Lovely Professional University, (PB) 17 13 8 38 3 Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 12 20 17 49 4 Jain University, Karnataka 12 7 6 25 5 Panjab University , (PB) 8 10 15 33 6 Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS 7 10 15 32 7 University of Madras 6 9 7 22 8 Punjabi University, Patiala (PB) 6 7 7 20 9 Shivaji University 6 6 5 17 10 University of Kerala 6 2 2 10 11 Adamas University 6 2 0 8 12 Maharshi Dayanand University 5 6 8 19 13 Guru Kashi University 5 1 13 19 14 Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam ,(Kerala) 4 5 5 14 15 University of Mumbai 4 3 12 19 16 Utkal University 4 1 1 6 17 Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University 4 0 3 7 18 Kurukshetra University , (Haryana) 3 7 8 18 19 University of Delhi 3 4 2 9 20 Manipur University 3 1 3 7 21 Guru Jambheshwar University of Sci. & Tech. Hisar 3 0 2 5 22 Chitkara University Punjab 3 0 1 4 23 Saveetha Institute of Medical &Technical Sciences 3 0 0 3 24 Mangalore University ,(Karnataka) 2 4 5 11 25 Rabindranath Tagore University, MP 2 4 1 7 26 Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University 2 2 1 5 27 Jadavpur University, WB 2 2 0 4 27 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (Deemed to be University) 2 2 0 4 27 KLEF University, Guntur 2 2 0 4 30 Indira Gandhi University 2 1 2 5 31 Sambalpur University, Odisha 2 1 0 3 32 Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani 2 0 8 10 33 Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University 2 0 2 4 34 Periyar University ,(TN) 2 0 1 3 34 Sarvajanik University 2 0 1 3 36 Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (Deemed to be University) 2 0 0 2 36 Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya 2 0 0 2 38 University of Calicut, KERALA 1 7 8 16 39 Anna University , TN 1 4 1 6 40 Himachal Pradesh University Summer Hills 1 3 2 6 41 University of Rajasthan 1 2 4 7 42 Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University, Solapur 1 2 1 4 43 Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya 1 2 0 3 44 Bharati Vidyapeeth University (MH) 1 1 3 5 45 Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa 1 1 1 3 45 Thiruvalluvar University, (TN) 1 1 1 3 47 Andhra University 1 1 0 2 47 Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gorakhpur University 1 1 0 2 49 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University 1 0 2 3 50 Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya 1 0 1 2 50 Rani Channamma University, (Karnataka) 1 0 1 2 52 Annamalai University, TN 1 0 0 1 52 Dr K N Modi University 1 0 0 1 52 Kannur University, Kerala 1 0 0 1 52 Karnatak University 1 0 0 1 52 OPJS University 1 0 0 1 52 Osmania University 1 0 0 1 52 Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University 1 0 0 1 52 SAM Global University 1 0 0 1 52 Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Punjab 1 0 0 1 52 Shri Govind Guru University 1 0 0 1 52 Shri Kallaji Vedic Vishvavidhyalaya, Chittorgarh 1 0 0 1 52 Sri Guru Granth Sahib world University, Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab 1 0 0 1 52 Swarnim Gujarat Sports University 1 0 0 1 52 Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 1 0 0 1 66 SRM University, (TN) 0 2 5 7 67 University of Kota 0 2 2 4 68 Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University Jalgaon 0 2 1 3 69 Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Univeristy 0 2 0 2 69 Vikram University, MP 0 2 0 2 69 Yogi Vemana University 0 2 0 2 72 Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut 0 1 3 4 72 Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), MP 0 1 3 4 72 Maharaja Ganga Singh University 0 1 3 4 75 Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewal University 0 1 2 3 76 Bharathiar University , Coimbatore , TN 0 1 1 2 76 Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology 0 1 1 2 76 IES University, Bhopal 0 1 1 2 76 Madurai Kamaraj University ,(TN) 0 1 1 2 76 Manipal University, (Raj) 0 1 1 2 76 Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, Aligarh 0 1 1 2 76 Shri Khushal Das University 0 1 1 2 83 Bengaluru City University (Formerly Bengaluru Central University) 0 1 0 1 83 Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University 0 1 0 1 83 Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg 0 1 0 1 83 Hemchandracharya North University, Gujarat 0 1 0 1 83 ITM University, MP 0 1 0 1 83 JEPPIAAR UNIVERSITY 0 1 0 1 83 Madhyanchal Professional University 0 1 0 1 83 Manav Rachna University, Faridabad 0 1 0 1 83 PANDIT DEENDAYAL ENERGY UNIVERSITY 0 1 0 1 83 Punjab Engineering College 0 1 0 1 83 Sardar Patel University, Gujarat 0 1 0 1 83 SNDT Women’s University, MS 0 1 0 1 83 SunRise University 0 1 0 1 83 Tripura University 0 1 0 1 83 University of Technology 0 1 0 1 83 Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University (Karnataka) 0 1 0 1 83 West Bengal State University 0 1 0 1 100 Ranchi University, Jharkhand 0 0 3 3 101 Al-Falah University 0 0 2 2 101 Barkatullah University 0 0 2 2 101 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra 0 0 2 2 101 M J P Rohilkhand University, (UP) 0 0 2 2 101 Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith 0 0 2 2 101 Manonmaniam Sundaranar University,(TN) 0 0 2 2 101 NIILM University, (Haryana) 0 0 2 2 101 Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University 0 0 2 2 101 Viseshwaraya Technology University, Belagavi 0 0 2 2 110 Adikavi Nannaya University 0 0 1 1 110 Baba Mastnath University(BMU) 0 0 1 1 110 Banaras Hindu University 0 0 1 1 110 Centurion University of Technology and Management 0 0 1 1 110 Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur 0 0 1 1 110 Davangere University, Karnataka 0 0 1 1 110 Desh Bhagat University, Punjab 0 0 1 1 110 Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar 0 0 1 1 110 Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute 0 0 1 1 110 Gujarat University 0 0 1 1 110 Gurugram University 0 0 1 1 110 Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science 0 0 1 1 110 Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan 0 0 1 1 110 Jannayak Chandrashekhar University 0 0 1 1 110 Kumaun University, (Uttarakhand) 0 0 1 1 110 Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Bihar 0 0 1 1 110 Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab 0 0 1 1 110 Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Rajasthan 0 0 1 1 110 Pratap University, Rajasthan 0 0 1 1 110 Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University 0 0 1 1 110 Rayalaseema University (AP) 0 0 1 1 110 Singhania University 0 0 1 1 110 Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University 0 0 1 1 110 The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University 0 0 1 1 110 University of Calcutta 0 0 1 1 110 University of North Bengal 0 0 1 1 110 Vinoba Bhave University, Jharkhand 0 0 1 1 214 214 281 709

Adamas University (8), Maharshi Dayanand University (19), Guru Kashi University (19), Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (14) and University of Mumbai (19) are the next five ranked universities in the tally.

Utkal University (6), Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (7), Kurukshetra University (Haryana), University of Delhi (9), and Manipur University (7) are ranked in the next five positions in the standings.