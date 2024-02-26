Khelo India University Games 2024 medal tally: Updated standings after February 25

Chandigarh University has stayed atop the Khelo India University Games 2024 medal tally with 46 medals in the competition. They have clinched 19 gold, 13 silver, and 14 bronze medals thus far in the multi-sport event.

Punjab's Lovely Professional University is second in the standings with 23 medals, including 11 gold, nine silver, and three bronze. Meanwhile, Karnataka's well-known Jain University is placed third in the medal tally with 20 medals, bagging eight gold, six silver, and as many bronze medals.

Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University is fourth with 24 medals, while Savitribai Phule Pune University is fifth with 29 medals. Guru Nanak Dev University has bagged seven gold, nine silver, and eight bronze medals in the ongoing edition of the Khelo India University Games. Savitribai Phule Pune University has won six gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

Panjab University has won 15 medals (five gold, four silver, and six bronze), University of Kerala has clinched eight medals (five gold, one silver, two bronze), Patiala's Punjabi University has bagged 14 medals (four gold, six silver, and four bronze). They are placed sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively.

Shivaji University is ninth with 13 medals, having won five bronze, four silver, and as many gold medals. Meanwhile, Adamas University is placed 10th in the medal tally with six medals, including four gold and a couple of silver medals.

Which universities are placed in the bottom half of the Khelo India University Games 2024 medal tally?

Utkal University (six medals), Guru Kashi University (12 medals), University of Madras (14 medals), University of Mumbai (14 medals), and Chitkara University Punjab (four medals) are placed between 11th and 15th in the Khelo India University Games 2024 medal tally.

Saveetha Institute of Medical & Technical Sciences is 16th with three gold medals to its name. Maharshi Dayanand University and Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam are 17th and 18th respectively with nine medals each.

Haryana's Kurukshetra University is 19th with eight medals, while Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University is 20th with five medals.