Khelo India University Games Medal Tally: Updated after Day 10 (June 1, 2023)

The Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh have entered a highly anticipated phase as athletes from universities across the country showcase their exceptional talent and unwavering competitive spirit. With each passing day, the intensity of the competition continues to rise, captivating spectators and leaving them in awe of the outstanding performances on display.

As the games reached Day 10 on June 1st, the anticipation for a thrilling conclusion soared to new heights.

One standout feature of this edition of the Khelo India University Games is the remarkable performance of Punjab University, which has maintained its position at the top of the medal tally. With their impressive display of skill and determination, Punjab University has secured a significant number of medals across various sporting disciplines, solidifying their dominance in the competition.

Not far behind, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has also made a strong statement, showcasing their exceptional talent and determination to claim a top spot in the medal tally. Their athletes have displayed remarkable performances, earning a substantial number of medals and adding to the university's overall tally.

Jain University, Karnataka, has also made its mark in the competition, demonstrating its prowess in various sports disciplines. With their consistent performances and impressive medal haul, Jain University has firmly established itself as a contender for the top positions in the overall standings.

As the Khelo India University Games approach their thrilling conclusion, the competition remains fierce among all participating universities. The athletes continue to push their limits and give their all in pursuit of glory and recognition for their respective institutions.

In the remaining days of the competition, we can expect more extraordinary performances, inspiring stories of triumph, and fierce battles for supremacy. The Khelo India University Games have truly become a platform for the nation's young sporting talent to shine and make their mark on the national stage.

Khelo India @kheloindia



Here's the WINNING MOMENT as Guru Nanak Dev University are unsuccessful in their penalty conversion and PUNJABI UNIVERSITY players soak in their CHAMPION status 🏅



Hockey men's final

GGS college, Lucknow



Khelo India University Games 2023 Medal Tally (After Day 10)

1. Panjab University, (PB): 🥇24 🥈12 🥉20 Total: 56

2. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar: 🥇17 🥈23 🥉11 Total: 51

3. Jain University, Karnataka: 🥇15 🥈9 🥉5 Total: 29

4. Punjabi University, Patiala (PB): 🥇11 🥈10 🥉6 Total: 27

5. Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam, (Kerala): 🥇8 🥈1 🥉5 Total: 14

6. University of Madras: 🥇7 🥈8 🥉8 Total: 23

7. Guru Kashi University: 🥇7 🥈8 🥉6 Total: 21

8. Kurukshetra University, (Haryana): 🥇6 🥈8 🥉5 Total: 19

9. Shivaji University: 🥇6 🥈7 🥉3 Total: 16

10. Chandigarh University: 🥇6 🥈5 🥉3 Total: 14

