Khelo India University Games Medal Tally: Updated after Day 11 (June 2, 2023)

On the second-last day of the Khelo India University Games, the competition has been fierce as athletes from universities across the country battle for supremacy on the medal tally. While the detailed medal tally is yet to be released, some universities have shown impressive performances.

Panjab University, known for its strong athletic program, has been leading the pack with a notable medal count. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, is not far behind, showcasing their athletic prowess and determination.

Jain University, Karnataka, and Punjabi University, Patiala, have also made their mark with commendable performances.

Guru Kashi University, Kurukshetra University, and the University of Delhi have demonstrated their competitive spirit by securing medals in various events. Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam and the University of Madras have contributed to the medal tally with their impressive performances.

The athletes from Lovely Professional University, along with other participating universities, have showcased their talent and commitment to their respective sports disciplines, earning medals in the process.

As the tournament approaches its conclusion, the focus intensifies on the final day of the Khelo India University Games. The athletes, driven by the desire to excel, will continue to compete fiercely for the remaining medals up for grabs.

The Khelo India University Games have provided a platform for these talented athletes to shine and have highlighted the depth of sporting talent present in universities across the nation. The tournament has been a celebration of their dedication, hard work, and exceptional skills.

As we eagerly await the final medal tally and the conclusion of this remarkable sporting event, the Khelo India University Games continue to captivate audiences with thrilling competitions and outstanding performances.

Khelo India University Games 2023 Medal Tally (After Day 11)

1. Panjab University, (PB): 🥇 26 🥈 16 🥉 24 Total: 66

2. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar: 🥇 22 🥈 26 🥉 17 Total: 65

3. Jain University, Karnataka: 🥇 16 🥈 10 🥉 6 Total: 32

4. Punjabi University, Patiala (PB): 🥇 12 🥈 14 🥉 8 Total: 34

5. Guru Kashi University: 🥇 9 🥈 8 🥉 9 Total: 26

6. Kurukshetra University, (Haryana): 🥇 8 🥈 11 🥉 9 Total: 28

7. Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam, (Kerala): 🥇 8 🥈 1 🥉 6 Total: 15

8. University of Delhi (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University): 🥇 7 🥈 13 🥉 13 Total: 33

9. University of Madras: 🥇 7 🥈 8 🥉 8 Total: 23

10. Lovely Professional University, (PB): 🥇 6 🥈 10 🥉 8 Total: 24

Grand Total | 🥇 254 | 🥈 255 | 🥉 285 | Total: 794

