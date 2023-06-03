Khelo India University Games Medal Tally: Updated after Day 12 (June 3, 2023)

The curtains have come down on the exhilarating Khelo India University Games 2023 in Uttar Pradesh, marking the end of a thrilling sporting extravaganza.

The tournament, which captivated audiences with its fierce competition and exceptional displays of talent, concluded on June 3rd with a memorable final day. Panjab University emerged as the ultimate victors, cementing their dominance in the overall medal tally.

As the last day unfolded, anticipation filled the air, with athletes from various universities leaving no stone unturned in their quest for glory.

Panjab University, with their impressive performance throughout the tournament, secured the top position in the medal tally. Their remarkable display of skill and determination earned them a well-deserved victory, showcasing the depth of talent within their team.

While Panjab University emerged as the champions of Khelo India University Games 2023, other universities also made their mark in the Games. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar showcased their prowess by securing a commendable second place in the medal tally. Their athletes displayed remarkable skill and determination, contributing significantly to their university's overall success.

Jain University, Karnataka demonstrated their competitive spirit and talent, finishing strong with a notable third place in the medal tally. Their athletes showcased exceptional skills and resilience, earning accolades for their university.

The Khelo India University Games 2023 will be remembered as a grand celebration of sportsmanship, determination, and unity. It showcased the immense talent and dedication of young athletes from universities across the country.

As the Khelo India University Games 2023 drew to a close, it left a legacy of inspiration and paved the way for the continued growth and development of sports in the university arena.

Khelo India @kheloindia



With a total of medals rd edition of



Have a look at the FINAL Standings of 🤩 PANJAB UNIVERSITY AT THEWith a total ofmedals @OfficialPU has topped the medal tally and become the Winners of therd edition of #KheloIndia University Games 2022, Uttar PradeshHave a look at the FINAL Standings of #KIUG2022 PANJAB UNIVERSITY AT THE 🔝With a total of 6️⃣9️⃣ medals @OfficialPU has topped the medal tally and become the Winners of the 3️⃣rd edition of #KheloIndia University Games 2022, Uttar Pradesh 🔥👍Have a look at the FINAL Standings of #KIUG2022 👏🤩 https://t.co/OtPuD6WeF7

Khelo India University Games 2023 Medal Tally (After Day 12)

1. Panjab University, (PB): 🥇26 🥈17 🥉26 Total: 69

2. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar: 🥇24 🥈27 🥉17 Total: 68

3. Jain University, Karnataka: 🥇16 🥈10 🥉6 Total: 32

4. Punjabi University, Patiala (PB): 🥇12 🥈14 🥉8 Total: 34

5. Guru Kashi University: 🥇9 🥈10 🥉9 Total: 28

6. Kurukshetra University, (Haryana): 🥇8 🥈11 🥉9 Total: 28

7. Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam, (Kerala): 🥇8 🥈1 🥉6 Total: 15

8. University of Delhi (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University): 🥇7 🥈13 🥉14 Total: 34

9. University of Madras: 🥇7 🥈8 🥉8 Total: 23

10. Maharshi Dayanand University: 🥇7 🥈7 🥉12 Total: 26

Grand Total: 🥇262 🥈263 🥉297 Total: 822

Poll : 0 votes