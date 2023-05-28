Khelo India University Games Medal Tally: Updated after Day 5 (May 27th, 2023)

The Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh have reached an exciting point as the competition heats up and the athletes continue to test their limits. On May 27, as the tournament entered Day 5, the universities displayed their exceptional talent and competitive spirit, vying for top honours in a variety of sporting disciplines.

The updated medal count reflects the outstanding performances of the universities that have competed thus far. Every day of the tournament has seen fierce competition and incredible displays of skill and determination.

The Jain University of Karnataka is leading the charge with 13 medals, including six gold, three silver, and four bronze. Their athletes have consistently demonstrated their prowess across multiple sports, cementing their position as competition leaders.

Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar comes in second, with a total of 10 medals, including four gold and six silver. Their athletes have shown exceptional talent and perseverance, delivering memorable performances that have captivated spectators.

The universities will undoubtedly continue to compete fiercely, pushing boundaries and striving for sporting glory as the Khelo India University Games progress. As the tournament progresses, the journey to the coveted medals promises more thrills and achievements.

Khelo India University Games 2022 Medal Tally (After Day 5):

1. Jain University, Karnataka:

🥇 Gold - 6, 🥈 Silver - 3, 🥉 Bronze - 4 (Total: 13)

2. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar:

🥇 Gold - 4, 🥈 Silver - 6, 🥉 Bronze - 0 (Total: 10)

3. Panjab University, Punjab:

🥇 Gold - 3, 🥈 Silver - 3, 🥉 Bronze - 6 (Total: 12)

4. Kurukshetra University, Haryana:

🥇 Gold - 3, 🥈 Silver - 1, 🥉 Bronze - 1 (Total: 5)

5. CHRIST (Deemed to be University):

🥇 Gold - 3, 🥈 Silver - 0, 🥉 Bronze - 1 (Total: 4)

6. University of Mumbai:

🥇 Gold - 2, 🥈 Silver - 3, 🥉 Bronze - 3 (Total: 8)

7. Anna University:

🥇 Gold - 2, 🥈 Silver - 3, 🥉 Bronze - 0 (Total: 5)

7. Guru Kashi University:

🥇 Gold - 2, 🥈 Silver - 3, 🥉 Bronze - 0 (Total: 5)

9. Adamas University:

🥇 Gold - 2, 🥈 Silver - 2, 🥉 Bronze - 0 (Total: 4)

10. SRM University, Tamil Nadu:

🥇 Gold - 2, 🥈 Silver - 0, 🥉 Bronze - 3 (Total: 5)

