Khelo India University Games Medal Tally: Updated after Day 6 (May 28th, 2023)

As the competition soars to new heights and the athletes test their limits, the Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh have entered a thrilling stage. The universities taking part in the competition continue to demonstrate their extraordinary talent, tenacity, and competitive spirit.

The athletes continued to make their mark in a variety of sports disciplines as the competition entered Day 6 on May 28th, paving the way for an exciting conclusion.

On May 28, the Day 6 of the ongoing multi-sport event took place. The competition has been fierce, and the athletes have excelled, with a total of 224 medals up for grabs across different events.

Jain University, in Karnataka, is in first place in the medal standings with an impressive haul of 18 medals, including 9 golds, 5 silvers, and 4 bronzes. Their athletes have won first place in a number of events thanks to their impressive abilities and consistency.

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, is right behind them with a total of 15 medals, including 7 gold, 7 silver, and 1 bronze. The university has made its presence known on the leaderboard by showcasing exceptional talent across a wide range of disciplines.

The excitement and anticipation among competitors and spectators alike continues to grow as the Khelo India University Games progress. Watch for the final results as the universities compete for top honours and make history in the sporting world.

Khelo India University Games 2022 Medal Tally (After Day 6):

1. Jain University, Karnataka

🥇 Gold: 9 🥈 Silver: 5 🥉 Bronze: 4 Total: 18

2. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

🥇 Gold: 7 🥈 Silver: 7 🥉 Bronze: 1 Total: 15

3. Kurukshetra University, Haryana

🥇 Gold: 4 🥈 Silver: 2 🥉 Bronze: 1 Total: 7

4. CHRIST (Deemed to be University)

🥇 Gold: 4 🥈 Silver: 1 🥉 Bronze: 3 Total: 8

5. Guru Kashi University

🥇 Gold: 3 🥈 Silver: 4 🥉 Bronze: 1 Total: 8

6. Anna University

🥇 Gold: 3 🥈 Silver: 4 🥉 Bronze: 0 Total: 7

7. Panjab University, Punjab

🥇 Gold: 3 🥈 Silver: 3 🥉 Bronze: 6 Total: 12

8. Jadavpur University

🥇 Gold: 3 🥈 Silver: 1 🥉 Bronze: 0 Total: 4

9. Bangalore University

🥇 Gold: 3 🥈 Silver: 0 🥉 Bronze: 0 Total: 3

9. Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (Deemed to be University)

🥇 Gold: 3 🥈 Silver: 0 🥉 Bronze: 0 Total: 3

