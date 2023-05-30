Khelo India University Games Medal Tally: Updated after Day 7 (May 29th, 2023)

The Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh have reached an exciting stage as competition heating up with athletes pushing their limits. The universities that participated have displayed exceptional talent, determination, and a fierce competitive spirit, making this sporting extravaganza a true spectacle.

The athletes continued to leave an indelible mark across a wide range of sports disciplines as the competition entered Day 7 on May 29, setting the stage for an exhilarating conclusion.

The medal count has included some outstanding performances and hotly contested battles. Jain University in Karnataka has emerged as a dominant force, winning a total of 27 medals. Jain University's athletes have proven their prowess and consistency with 15 gold, eight silver, and four bronze medals.

They have firmly secured the top spot in the medal tally, making them the university to watch in the competition's final days.

Panjab University's exceptional athletes have also made a strong statement. They have won 31 medals in total, including 12 gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals. Their athletes have demonstrated exceptional abilities and tenacity, making Punjab proud with their outstanding performances.

As the competition enters its final stage, excitement is building for a nail-biting finish. Athletes, coaches, and fans are all waiting for the results of the remaining events, which promise to be thrilling and fiercely contested.

#KheloIndia Check out the medal tally of the day🏅 @JainDeemedtbUnv is leading the chart in the #KIUG2022 followed by @OfficialPU and Guru Nanak Dev University at the 2nd & 3rd positions respectively🤩The competition is getting intense

Khelo India University Games 2022 Medal Tally: (Updated after Day 7)

1. Jain University, Karnataka - 15 🥇, 8 🥈, 4 🥉 (Total: 27)

2. Panjab University, (PB) - 12 🥇, 7 🥈, 12 🥉 (Total: 31)

3. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar - 10 🥇, 14 🥈, 5 🥉 (Total: 29)

4. Guru Kashi University - 5 🥇, 4 🥈, 1 🥉 (Total: 10)

5. Kurukshetra University, (Haryana) - 4 🥇, 3 🥈, 4 🥉 (Total: 11)

6. CHRIST (Deemed to be University) - 4 🥇, 1 🥈, 3 🥉 (Total: 8)

7. Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (Deemed to be University) - 4 🥇, 1 🥈, 0 🥉 (Total: 5)

8. University of Delhi (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University) - 3 🥇, 9 🥈, 6 🥉 (Total: 18)

9. Anna University - 3 🥇, 5 🥈, 1 🥉 (Total: 9)

9. Chandigarh University - 3 🥇, 5 🥈, 1 🥉 (Total: 9)

11. University of Madras - 3 🥇, 4 🥈, 7 🥉 (Total: 14)

Grand Total: 126 🥇, 126 🥈, 127 🥉 (Total: 379)

