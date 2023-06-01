Khelo India University Games Medal Tally: Updated after Day 9 (May 31st, 2023)

The Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh have reached an exciting stage, with athletes from universities across the country displaying exceptional talent and competitive spirit. The competition's intensity is growing with each passing day, leaving spectators captivated by the performances on display.

The excitement for a thrilling conclusion reached new heights as the games entered Day 9 on May 31. Punjab University has risen to the top of the medal tally, while Jain University has dropped from first place.

Jain University, which had previously held the top spot, has slipped due to stiff competition. Nonetheless, their athletes have demonstrated exceptional talent throughout the games, significantly contributing to their university's medal count.

The competition for top positions among universities remains fierce, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.

As the Khelo India University Games approach their conclusion, excitement and anticipation are getting higher. The competition heats up with each passing day, and athletes strive to leave their mark on the games. The race for the top spots in the medal tally is expected to heat up even more as universities strive to secure their spots with outstanding performances in the final days.

The Khelo India University Games have not only highlighted the country's exceptional sporting talent, but have also fostered a spirit of unity, camaraderie, and healthy competition among universities. The games have provided a platform for athletes to put their skills to the test, break records, and make lifelong memories.

🥇 Tejas, Shivaji University with total lift of 258kg

🥈Guru Kannan K,

🥉 Sachin Rauta,



Many congratulations to all!



🥇 Tejas, Shivaji University with total lift of 258kg

🥈Guru Kannan K, @JAINUNIVERSITY with a total lift of 253 kg

🥉 Sachin Rauta, @KIITUniversity with a total lift of 252 kg

Many congratulations to all!

Khelo India University Games 2022 Medal Tally (After Day 9):

1. Panjab University, (PB)

🥇 24 Gold, 🥈 12 Silver, 🥉 18 Bronze

Total: 54 medals

2. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

🥇 16 Gold, 🥈 21 Silver, 🥉 10 Bronze

Total: 47 medals

3. Jain University, Karnataka

🥇 15 Gold, 🥈 9 Silver, 🥉 5 Bronze

Total: 29 medals

4. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (Kerala)

🥇 8 Gold, 🥈 1 Silver, 🥉 5 Bronze

Total: 14 medals

5. Punjabi University, Patiala (PB)

🥇 7 Gold, 🥈 9 Silver, 🥉 4 Bronze

Total: 20 medals

6. University of Madras

🥇 7 Gold, 🥈 7 Silver, 🥉 9 Bronze

Total: 23 medals

7. Shivaji University

🥇 6 Gold, 🥈 7 Silver, 🥉 3 Bronze

Total: 16 medals

8. Chandigarh University

🥇 6 Gold, 🥈 5 Silver, 🥉 3 Bronze

Total: 14 medals

9. Guru Kashi University

🥇 5 Gold, 🥈 7 Silver, 🥉 5 Bronze

Total: 17 medals

10. Kurukshetra University, (Haryana)

🥇 5 Gold, 🥈 7 Silver, 🥉 4 Bronze

Total: 16 medals

Grand Total:

🥇 126 Gold, 🥈 126 Silver, 🥉 127 Bronze

Total: 379 medals

