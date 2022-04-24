Khelo India University Games 2022: When and where to watch opening ceremony, events, venues list

The Khelo India University Games will get off to a colorful start on Sunday, April 24, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Games will see about 4,500 athletes representing nearly 200 universities in 20 disciplines vying for top honors.

The Games will be inaugurated by the Honorable Vice President of India and will be attended by Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with other dignitaries.

A total of 257 gold medals will be up for grabs in archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, field hockey, judo, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and karate.

Indigenous sports - mallakhamb and yogasana - have been added as special attractions this year.

When and where to watch Khelo India Univeristy Games

The opening ceremony and the Khelo India University Games will be broadcast live on DD News and DD Sports.

There will also be a live stream of the Games on the DD YouTube channel.

Tokyo Olympian and swimmer Srihari Nataraj, who represented the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will take the oath on behalf of the athletes.

Taking over from their seniors, the 18-year-old archer Tanisha Verma and 21-year-old badminton player K Sai Pratheek will run the penultimate leg of the torch relay. They will hand the torch over to the 2019 Asian Youth Boxing Championships 64kg class gold medalist Vinka and tennis player Lokitaksha Badrinath. The duo will then run a final lap to light the digital flame.

Venues of Khelo India University Games

The Games will take place across five venues in Bengaluru - Jain Global University campus (11 disciplines, including yogasana), Jain Sports School (badminton, tennis, football, and table tennis), Kanteerava Stadium Complex (basketball and athletics), Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium, and Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Center of Excellence (shooting).

Many prominent international athletes, including Dutee Chand (athletics), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), and Divyansh Singh Panwar (shooting) will be competing in the second edition of the Games.

Events like volleyball, badminton, and basketball commenced on Saturday, April 23.

Panjab University won the inaugural Khelo India University Games title in 2020. They amassed 46 medals including 17 golds, 19 silvers and 10 bronze medals.

Savitribai Phule Pune University and Punjab University came second and third respectively.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal