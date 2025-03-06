Khelo India Winter Games Phase 2 to commence on March 9

The second phase of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 has been rescheduled for March 9 to 12 in Gulmarg. The competition was originally scheduled for February 22 to 25 but was postponed due to a lack of snow in the host city.

In the previous edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, the tournament was scheduled for early February 2024 but took place in the latter part of the month.

The second phase of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will include four sports: Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, and snowboarding. Alpine skiing, Ski mountaineering, and Snowboarding will be played at Kongdoori, while Nordic skiing events will take place at the Golf Course in Gulmarg.

Here is the list of sports and the venues for the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Phase 2:

Alpine skiing (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

Nordic skiing (Golf Course, Gulmarg)

Ski mountaineering (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

Snowboarding (Kangdoori, Gulmarg)

Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: How do the standings look after Phase 1?

Ladakh are placed atop the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 medal tally with seven medals, including four gold, two silver, and a bronze. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu are second with five medals, including three gold and two silver.

Maharashtra are third in the medal tally with 10 medals, having won two gold, four silver, and four bronze. With five medals, Telangana are placed fourth in the standings. Karnataka are fifth with four medals (one gold, two silver, and one bronze), while the Army are sixth with one gold medal.

ITBP are placed seventh in the medal tally with a couple of silver medals. Haryana and Himachal Pradesh jointly hold the eighth place in the standings with two bronze medals apiece. Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are 10th in the medal tally with one bronze medal each.

