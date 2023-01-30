Host Madhya Pradesh will look forward to a bright start to the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 starting on January 30 by dominating the water sports event. The first medal of the fortnight-long competition that concludes on February 11 will in fact be decided in kayaking and canoeing here in Bhopal.

The kayaking and canoeing introduced for the first time at the Khelo India Youth Games will start on February 1 and go on until February 3 in Bhopal. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, and Haryana are the other teams considered to have the potential to win medals.

Details of Khelo India Youth Games 2022

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is expected to attract over 5000 athletes under the age of 18 from across the country.

In the first two editions of the Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana and Maharashtra dominated the event. It will be interesting to see whether Madhya Pradesh can surge ahead on home soil. A total of 1936 medals, including 573 gold, are at stake.

Host Madhya Pradesh has the largest contingent of 474 athletes. Haryana Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh are also fielding a big contingent. Tripura, with 13 athletes, has the smallest contingent.

International pistol shooters Shiva Narwal, Swati Chaudhary, and Abhinav Shaw are prominent athletes who have confirmed their participation in the shooting. Vedaant Madhavan and Apeksha Fernandes will be the ones to watch in swimming.

Competition in athletics, wrestling, boxing, shooting, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, volleyball, judo, and swimming will be conducted in Bhopal. On the other hand, Indore will be the venue for basketball, weightlifting, table tennis, kabaddi, football (boys), and tennis. Badminton, hockey, gymnastics, and kalaripattaya events will be organized in Gwalior.

Mallakhamb, yogasan, kho-kho, archery, and fencing competitions will be conducted in Ujjain. Road cycling will be organized in Jabalpur, while Manda will host football (girls). Track cycling will be organized in New Delhi as there is no facility in Madhya Pradesh.

