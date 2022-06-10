Khelo India Youth Games 2022 medal tally update: Haryana leads with 33 gold medals, Maharashtra second with 32

Haryana picked up a stray gold each in weightlifting and shooting to negate Maharashtra’s success in athletics at the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula on Thursday.

Haryana's two gold medals more than compensated for Maharashtra's three in sprint and two in swimming to keep them ahead with 33 golds, 27 silvers and 36 bronze medals.

Maharashtra stayed second with 32 golds, 28 silvers and 25 bronze medals in their kitty.

Maharashtra sprinters rule track and field in Khelo India Youth Games

The day, however, belonged to Maharashtra’s sprinters, who sped to three out of four gold medals for an impressive haul of eight golds, three silver medals and one bronze medal in track and field over the last three days.

Sudeshna Shivankar was their star, clinching the girls 200m gold, well ahead of state-mate Avantika Narale to complete a hat-trick of sprint titles. She ran away with two golds earlier, first in 100m and then in the 4x100m relay to underline her supremacy.

Aryan Kadam (21.82 seconds) bagged the boys' 200m title while the quartet of Riya Patil, Pranjali Patil, Vaishnavi Kature and Shiveccha Patil sped away for the 4x400m gold. They clocked 4:02.76 and trumped second-placed Punjab by over 50 metres.

Aanya Wala and Apeksha Fernandes raced to gold in the 400m freestyle and 100m butterfly at the War Heroes swimming pool.

Haryana's Aanya Wala. (PC: Khelo India)

Madhya Pradesh’s Arjun Waskale also completed a double, annexing the boys' 3,000m title in 8:37.62 after his exploits in the 1,500m on the opening day of the competition.

Tamil Nadu’s Pradeep Senthilkumar (1:49.83) improved on N Sreekiran’s previous mark by almost a second to take the 800m gold ahead of Haryana’s Somnath Chauhan (1:51.63).

Supriti Kachhap of Jharkhand also registered a new mark, clocking 9:46.14s, in the girls' 3,000m version. The previous mark was held by Seema M (9:50.54s).

Punjab set up a summit clash with Uttar Pradesh in the boys' hockey final. Punjab hammered Jharkhand 3-0 in the first semifinal while Uttar Pradesh got the better of Odisha 3-2 in a close encounter.

Ramita (Haryana), Devanshi Katara (Rajasthan) and Harshita (Haryana). (PC: Khelo India)

Haryana's Ramita overcame Rajasthan’s Devanshi Katara 17-15 to win the 10M girls' Air Rifle gold medal clash.

Haryana stayed on course for a gold medal in girls' hockey too as they got the better of Jharkhand 3-2 in the second semi-final. They will now take on Odisha, who hammered Uttar Pradesh 6-1, in the final.

