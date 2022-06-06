Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Medal Tally update: Maharashtra leads with 9 gold medals, Haryana second with 5

Maharastra surged into the lead in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games with nine gold medals to their name. The defending champions began earnestly by surging into an early lead with Haryana catching up late on Sunday evening to win six gold medals and take the second spot in the table.

At the end of the first day of the Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana garnered the most number of medals, winning 23 (five gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals) to Maharashtra’s 17 (nine gold, four silver and four bronze medals).

On a day full of action, exciting twists and turns, two new youth national records were also created in weightlifting.

Maharashtra expectedly bagged three out of the four gold medals on offer in weightlifting, as well as three in yoga and one in cycling.

Haryana underlined their dominance on the wrestling mat, gobbling up all five gold medals up for grabs and winning one gold medal in cycling.

Manipur shot to third place in the medal tally, annexing four gold medals in Thang-ta, an indigenous sport added to the Khelo India program for the first time.

Maharashtra wins first gold medal of Khelo India Youth Games

Maharashtra’s Kajol Sargar (women’s 40kg) pocketed the first medal of the Khelo India Youth Games, lifting a total of 113 kg (50kg in snatch and 63 in Clean and Jerk).

Her state-mate Harshada Garud then rewrote the Youth National Record in the women’s 45kg category as she overcame a stiff challenge from Uttar Pradesh’s Anjali Patel.

With both lifting 80kg in clean and jerk, it all boiled down to their third and final lift.

Garud lifted 83 kg in her second attempt itself to etch her name in the record books, while Anjali failed even in her third.

Earlier, L Dhanush of Tamil Nadu bagged the Boys 49kg gold medal with a new Snatch record of 88 and an overall lift of 190 kg.

Haryana began their medal charge at the cycling velodrome in Delhi as Vrinda Yadav bagged the gold medal in the Girls 7.5kg Scratch Race.

The hosts were banking on making a clean sweep of gold medals on the wrestling mat and Ronit Sharma did not disappoint, opening their account in the Boys Greco-Roman 51 kg category when he defeated state-mate Rahul.

Sahil Jaglan scored a convincing 10-0 win over Robinpreet Singh of Punjab in the Freestyle 92 kg.

Jyoti completed a clean sweep by defeating Maharashtra’s Pragati Gaikwad by technical superiority in the Girl’s 57kg weight category.

