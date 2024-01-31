Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 30

Maharashtra are placed atop the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with 149 medals, having won 53 gold, 46 silver, and 50 bronze medals. They were the first team to get past the 100 mark and are just one medal away from the 150-medal mark.

Haryana are second in the medal tally with 103 medals, becoming the second state to get past the 100 mark. They have 35 gold, 22 silver, and 46 bronze medals in the competition.

Tamil Nadu are third in the standings with 91 medals, having bagged 35 gold, 20 silver, and 36 bronze medals. Delhi are fourth with 55 medals while Rajasthan are fifth with 45 medals.

Punjab are sixth in the medal tally with 37 medals and Kerala are seventh in the standings with 34 medals. Telangana (21 medals), Uttar Pradesh (40 medals) and Manipur (31 medals) are the next three teams in the table.

West Bengal (25 medals), Karnataka (39 medals), Andhra Pradesh (26 medals), Madhya Pradesh (29 medals), Odisha (19 medals), Gujarat (24 medals), Assam (22 medals), Chandigarh (17 medals), Uttarakhand (16 medals), and Jharkhand (nine medals) are placed between 11th and 20th in the medal tally.

Bihar have five medals, Himachal Pradesh have 14 medals, and Jammu & Kashmir have seven medals in the tournament.

The above-mentioned 23 states have won at least one gold medal in the ongoing edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Which are the other states that have won medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

24. Chhatisgarh - 8 medals (six silver and two bronze)

25. Tripura - 3 medals (one silver and two bronze)

26. Mizoram - 2 medals (one silver and one bronze)

26. Nagaland - 2 medals (one silver and one bronze)

26. Puducherry - 2 medals (one silver and one bronze)

29. Arunachal Pradesh - 2 medals (two bronze)

30. Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu - 1 medal (one bronze)