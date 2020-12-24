Kiren Rijiju targets a top-10 finish for India at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju recently talked about the ministry's aim to see India finish in the top-10 medal tally at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Rijiju said this in a virtual ceremony while inaugurating eight new Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE) on Tuesday.

The KISCEs established in eight states - Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, and Telangana, will identify efficient athletes and provide them world-class training.

We cannot be satisfied with only 1-2 medals: Kiren Rijiju

The Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE) have been formed to train athletes in their respective priority sports. While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Kiren Rijiju said that these centers will provide Indian athletes in each state with the best possible training facilities in their pursuit of excellence.

“The Khelo India State Centre of Excellence are being established to strengthen India’s pursuit for excellence at the Olympics. Our effort is to scale up the best sporting facilities available in each state in India into world-class academies."

India has won 28 medals in the Olympics, with hockey being the most successful sport. The 2012 London Olympics was the most successful event for India as the contingent brought home 6 medals.

While the Olympic-bound athletes will strive to do better in Tokyo, Kiren Rijiju spoke about his long-term vision of seeing India finish inside the top 10 at the 2028 Games. And to achieve that, the medal hopefuls will get better sporting equipment, coaches, performance managers, and technical support from the government.

"The Central and State government has to work together and we will provide all necessary financial assistance so they develop with proper infrastructure and manpower, sports science, high-quality training and so on. We cannot be satisfied with only 1-2 medals, we have to be in top 10 in the 2028 (Olympics)."