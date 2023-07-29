Kishore Kumar Jena triumphs with 84.38m throw at Sri Lanka Athletics Nationals 2023

In a spectacular display of athleticism, Kishore Kumar Jena emerged victorious in the men's javelin throw at the Sri Lanka National Athletics Championships in Colombo. Jena's throw of 84.38 meters not only earned him the coveted title but also marked a significant personal best for him.

This remarkable achievement catapulted Jena to the 10th spot on the world list for javelin throw this year. Additionally, he now stands as the second-best in Asia, only trailing behind the illustrious Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, who holds a distance of 88.67 meters.

Jena's rapid progress in the sport is evident from his continuous improvement over the past nine months, where he has increased his personal best by more than six meters. His previous best, until last year, stood at 78.05 meters, but now he has shattered that record with his exceptional throw.

The outstanding performance at the Sri Lanka National Athletics Championships could potentially secure Jena's qualification for the upcoming World Championships in Budapest. His current world ranking is likely to play a pivotal role in determining his eligibility for the prestigious event.

Adding to his recent accomplishments, Jena claimed a gold medal at the Lebanon Athletics Championships 2023 in Beirut. Achieving a distance of 78.96 meters, Jena demonstrated his consistency and determination in the javelin throw event. However, he fell short of surpassing his personal best of 82.87 meters, which he had set in Bhubaneshwar last month.

Jena's dedication, hard work, and relentless pursuit of excellence have undoubtedly propelled him to the forefront of the javelin throw scene in India and the Asian continent. His exceptional performances have not only brought glory to the nation but have also showcased the immense potential of Indian athletics.

Former Asian Silver medalist Shivpal Singh secures Second Place in Sri Lanka National Athletics Meet

Meanwhile, in Colombo, former Asian silver medalist Shivpal Singh showcased his javelin prowess, securing second place with a remarkable throw of 77.36m. He is also a Tokyo 2020 Olympic representative from India. The men's javelin event saw a total of seven competitors, with Nabil Al-Akoumi securing the third position with a throw of 59.79m.

Shivpal Singh's impressive performance in Colombo adds to his sporting legacy and reaffirms his status as a talented athlete. As a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, he continues to make India proud with his consistent displays of skill and dedication.

The men's javelin event was a thrilling display of athleticism, drawing attention to the fierce competition among the participants. Shivpal's success in securing the second position is a testament to his hard work and perseverance.