Kudo player Sohail Khan wins 3 consecutive gold medals at national tournaments in Surat

Madhya Pradesh’s kudo player Sohail Khan has grown leaps and bounds in his career, having recently won three gold medals at national tournaments held in Surat. The talented athlete finished on top of the podium in the Akshay Kumar 15th International Kudo Tournament, 14th National Kudo Tournament, and the 4th Federation Cup.

Sohail showed his prowess in the 2023-24 edition of the National Kudo Tournament after easing past every other opponent without having to break a sweat. After beating Bihar in Round 1, he defeated Rajasthan. Thereafter, Sohail won against Rajasthan by knockout after which he beat Gujarat in the final.

In the Federation Cup, Sohail beat Maharashtra in the opening round, which was followed by his victories over Rajasthan in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the final, he defeated Karnataka by submission.

Sohail kept going from strength to strength as he performed brilliantly in the Akshay Kumar 15th International Kudo Tournament as well. After receiving a bye in the opening round, he defeated Rajasthan in the quarterfinal by submission.

In the semis, Sohail got the better of Gujarat with a 4-0 victory following which he defeated Karnataka by a knockout in the final.

Sohail Khan’ stupendous run at the national level

Having bagged as many as 18 national medals in a row, Sohail Khan has shown no signs of stopping. He has been impressive to the extent that he is deemed as one of the strong contenders to win the gold medal in the upcoming Asian Championship. Sohail has also set his eyes on the 2025 World Cup and has already started preparing for the same.

Although it has self-admittedly been tough for him to stay away from his city and parents, Sohail has managed to stay motivated to keep scaling greater heights in his career thus far.

