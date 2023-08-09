Lack of funds forces Asian Games-bound riders to stop training; approach EFI Government for help

The lack of funds has forced Indian riders Major Apurva Dabhade and Daffadar Vikas Kumar to stop training a major setback to the country. The duo has approached the national federation and Sports Ministry for help with the funds.

Ahead of the Asian Games 2023, the Sports Ministry, SAI, and EFI had arranged a training camp for the duo in France, where they were training under Indian national coach Rodolphe Scherer since June 15. Both had achieved the required FEI Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) to be eligible to participate in the Asian Games.

However, when coach Scherer stopped receiving payments, he stopped coaching the duo. Notably, he continues to coach two other Eventing probables - Raju and Ashish Limaye, as they have individual sponsorship.

Major Apurva writes to the Sports Ministry asking for help with funds

Major Apurva has approached the SAI, EFI, and Sports Ministry to help them in this emergency. In the letter, he appreciated the efforts of the government bodies to help them train in France. He also mentioned that for the past ten days, they had to stop training because of a lack of funds and since the horse was leased to them by coach Scherer, they do not have access to the horse.

He wrote that this halt in practice has impacted their plans for the Asian Games 2023 as it is just a month away. Also, Major Apurva had requested the Sports Ministry to take immediate action as it would affect their process in the Asian Games 2023.

Earlier, coach Scherer had written an email asking for payment from the federation. In the email, Scherer mentioned that he cannot continue as the coach of the federation with negative ideas.

He also wrote that he would be giving two months time for the federation to sort out the payment but if they do not pay him, he would discontinue training. The mail was sent in the final week of July and the Federation did not clear his payment yet.