A Well-known Indian golfer, Anirban Lahiri exhibited incredible performances as he glowed through his first six holes with an outstanding string of five birdies, topping in a scintillating 7-under 64 at the prestigious LIV Golf Bedminster tournament.

This extraordinary wave let Lahiri clamber to a shared fourth place, a powerful jump from his primary score of 3-over 74 on the tournament's first day. His newfound status sees him shoulder-to-shoulder with celebrated golfers Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed.

Levying the ground for his brilliant performance, Anirban Lahiri began from the 10th hole, directing a symphony of birdies on the 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, and 15th holes. Further birdie on the 18th hole placed him at an amazing six-under, leaving half the round yet to be guided.

Revealing unwavering determination, he persisted to flow forward, notching a birdie on the second hole and deviating it with a bogey on the fifth. His tenacious pursuit of excellence was further highlighted by successive birdies on the seventh and eighth holes, yet he forfeited a shot on the final hole, the ninth.

Cameron Smith's dominance limelight LIV Golf Bedminster

On the other hand, Cameron Smith occurred as a prevalent figure, joining the final round with a challenging four-shot lead. Pivoting the speed of his victory at LIV Golf London the previous month, Smith seeks to ensure his third LIV Golf triumph.

His commendable performance, underscored by a 4-under 67 after an initial round of 5-under 66, has forced him to a comprehensive score of 9-under. This commanding charge places him ahead of contenders Dean Burmester (69-68) and Phil Mickelson (70-67), both stationed at 5-under, resulting in a tightly vied leaderboard.

Phil Mickelson paralleled Smith's performance with a 67, setting himself in a shared second place with Burmester at 5-under. The triad of Smith, Mickelson, and Burmester is all set to feature dominantly in the forthcoming stages of the tournament.

While Smith boasts a significant lead on the individual leaderboard, the team contest at Bedminster is characterized by its neck-and-neck nature. Smith's Ripper GC and Burmester's Stinger GC are enthralled in a gripping battle, intertwined at 11-under.

RangeGoats GC, led by the venerated Bubba Watson, remains in the mix at 7-under, while HyFlyers, under Mickelson's leadership, hold a score of 6-under. Notably, Anirban Lahiri is a component of the Crushers team led by Bryson DeChambeau, carrying a solid position at 5-under.