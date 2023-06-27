Lalhumhimi and Hmangaihsangpuia qualify for Asian Games 2022

It is a moment of pride for the city of Aizawl and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The two celebrated athletes, hailing from SAI STC Aizawl, have made qualification for the prestigious Asian Games 2022 possible.

A talented Judoka, Lalhumhimi, and a skilled Karateka, Hmangaihsangpuia, are all set to represent the state on the grand stage. They have secured berths featuring India in the tournament, scheduled to be played in Hangzhou, China. The lookouts can see the duo in action between September 24 and 27, 2023.

Lalhumhimi, hailing from Aizawl, Mizoram, has made incredible strides in her sporting vocation so far. Being trained diligently at SAI's STC from 2009 to 2014 in Aizawl, the lady has sharpened her skills under the expert guidance of skilled coaches. Her qualification for the Asian Games 2022 clearly demonstrates her dedication and hard work throughout the journey.

The athlete, during her time with SAI STC, has shown her Judoka skills in various competitions on a national and regional scale. It helped her refine her skills even to an extent and gain valuable experience, which she will be carrying on to the Asian Games 2022. It won't be wrong to say that her commitment to Judo has earned her recognition and the chance to represent India on the international stage.

Hmangaihsangpuia set to shine in Asian Games 2022

Another shining star from SAI STC, Hmangaihsangpuia possesses a formidable skill in Karate. He can be a force to reckon with as his pursuit of excellence and his consistency have secured him a place in the Asian Games 2022.

During his long career at SAI STC from 2009 to 2019, he has been able to picture his heroics in many regional and national tournaments. Consistent success throughout their tenure has finally paid off for his efforts, as he will now look to don the Indian flag on his chest on a global level.

As the duo prepares to showcase their brilliance, the nation awaits their groundbreaking performances in the upcoming tournament.

