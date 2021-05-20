Legendary Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Having contracted COVID-19, legendary sprinter Milkha Singh has put himself in complete isolation at his Chandigarh residence since Wednesday. The track and field great is asymptomatic and is doing well.

Milkha Singh revealed that after a couple of helpers in the house tested positive, the whole family got tested. But surprisingly it was him whose result came out positive. He also said there is nothing to worry about as he is in high spirits.

“A couple of our helpers tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised. I am fine and there is no fever or cough. My doctor told me I will be alright in three-four days. I did jogging just yesterday. I am in high spirits,” Milkha Singh was quoted as saying to PTI.

The news of Milkha Singh tested COVID-19 positive had already reached his son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh who is currently based in Dubai. Jeev will be returning to India on Saturday to be at his father’s side.

Many athletes have tested positive for the virus recently and recovered well in time. The list includes Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes and support staff who have been staying at various SAI centers across the country.

Milkha Singh represented India at three Olympic Games

Nicknamed as ‘The Flying Sikh’, Milkha Singh has represented India in three Olympic Games – in Melbourne (1956), Rome (1960) and in 1964 (Tokyo). Milkha Singh will be best remembered for his fourth-place finish in 400m at the 1960 Games.

One of the favorites to finish on the podium, Milkha Singh led the race for the initial 200m before losing out. Otis Davis (USA), Cark Kaufmann (Germany) and Malcolm Spence (South Africa) won gold, silver and bronze respectively.

The legendary athlete has also won four Asian Games gold medals from 1958 to 1962. Milkha Singh won 200m and 400m gold medals at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo before grabbing two more (400m, 4x400m relay) four years later in Jakarta.

Milkha Singh is the only Indian to win two 400m Asian gold medals in the history of the competition. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1959.