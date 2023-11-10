Maharashtra wins the prestigious Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy at the National Games 2023 after nearly three decades

The recently concluded 2023 National Games witnessed a spectacular display of athleticism, determination, and sportsmanship as almost 11,000 athletes from across India showcased their abilities and talent in 45 different sports. Maharashtra emerged as the undisputed championS, securing the top spot in the medal tally with an impressive haul of 80 gold medals, 69 silver medals, and 79 bronze medals, making it a total of 228 medals.

They claimed the prestigious Raja Bhalindra Singh Rolling Trophy for the overall championship, a feat they hadn't achieved since 1994. With this victory, they also ended the Services Sports Control Board's (SSCB) reign at the top. SSCB has won the trophy at every edition since 2007

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) also continued to exhibit the outstanding capabilities of their athletes in various sports, securing the second position in the medal tally. Their athletes amassed a total of 66 gold, 27 silver, and 33 bronze medals, reaching a commendable total of 126 medals. The SSCB's continued success underscores the significance of military sports programs in nurturing exceptional athletes in the country.

Another powerhouse in Indian sports, Haryana, the state that had the most medalists at the Asian Games, claimed the third position, with 62 gold, 55 silver, and 75 bronze medals (192 in total).

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with Madhya Pradesh winning 37 gold, 36 silver, and 39 bronze medals (112 total), and Kerala earning 36 gold, 24 silver, and 27 bronze medals (87 total). Host state Goa celebrated their best-ever finish at the National Games, claiming the 9th position with 92 medals, including 27 gold.

The best male athlete of the games was swimmer Srihari Nataraj from Karnataka, who clinched an impressive tally of 8 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze. Meanwhile, gymnasts Sanyukta Prasen Kale and Pranati Nayak of Odisha were celebrated as the best female athletes, each winning 4 golds and 1 silver.

Final day highlights of the National Games 2023:

The final day of the National Games witnessed thrilling competitions and remarkable achievements. While Maharashtra had already sealed their position at the top, there were still several disciplines having their final rounds.

The Delhi Golf Course witnessed Punjab’s Amandeep Drall winning individual and team gold medals in the women’s event. Uttar Pradesh’s Zara Anand took second place, while Haryana’s Vani Kapoor won the bronze medal.

On the other hand, the men’s category saw Yashas Chandra of Karnataka win the gold. At the same time, Om Prakash Chouhan and Kartik Sharma of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana clinched the silver and bronze. In the team event, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Sachin Baisoya took gold, Delhi’s Anant Singh Ahlawat and Aadil Bedi took second place, and Giirraj Singh Khadka and Sawai H.S. Bhati of Rajasthan won bronze.

The Yogasana competition saw Maharashtra continue its dominance at the games. The state won three out of the five gold medals on offer.

Abhidnya Patil secured gold in the women’s 25m pistol final, contributing another gold medal to the state's final-day triumph. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh won the men’s 10m Air air rifle gold, while Haryana’s Lakshay Sheoran and Rajeshwari Kumari of Punjab took gold in the men’s and women’s trap finals, respectively.

The final day also witnessed the road race and handball events. Harveer Singh of Punjab took gold in the men’s 120km road race event, while Rajasthan’s Monika Jat won gold in the women’s 30km time trial. In the handball finals, SSCB and Haryana took the gold.